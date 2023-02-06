D'Augustino free throw

(#12) Kyler D’Augustino shoots a free throw as both teams attempt to box out for a rebound during the 54-42 win for the Spartans over Trimble on Saturday night.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

ALBANY — Although out of conference, Alexander picked up an important, momentum building win on Saturday night with a 54-42 comeback victory against Trimble at the Alley. The Spartans used a 15-6 second quarter run to help propel them to the win.


