ALBANY — Although out of conference, Alexander picked up an important, momentum building win on Saturday night with a 54-42 comeback victory against Trimble at the Alley. The Spartans used a 15-6 second quarter run to help propel them to the win.
Kyler D’Augustino paced the Spartans with 32 points on the night, 26 of those coming in the second half while also becoming the first person in Tri-Valley Conference history to top 2,000 career points. He picked up play significantly in the second half, but it wasn’t all so easy for the star senior.
“He is mature way beyond his years,” Jeff Skinner, the head coach of Alexander said about D’Augustino after the senior shrugged off the 2,000 point barrier in order to focus on the game at hand. “He does so much more for our community and our basketball program and our school than just get buckets. He is the face of our basketball program and our players rally around him... He’s very rare, and I’m just proud I get to work with him.”
Within a couple minutes of play to start the night, the guard already had two fouls called on him while also being stuffed by the rim on a dunk attempt. He wasn’t taken out after the foul calls, but it undoubtedly changed his play style for a good portion of the night.
On the scoreboard though it was a back-and-forth affair to start the night. Brandon Burdette and Dylan Allison traded three-pointers to exchange the lead early but Trimble’s offensive scheme seemed to be working just a bit better than the Spartans to start.
They were able to find open looks all first quarter and found themselves with a 14-9 lead after one. While D’Augustino was struggling, Allison scored eight of his 11 points in the first half. Those points ended up becoming vital as it kept the Spartans competitive early in the night.
“We’ve got to have everybody to win,” Skinner bluntly put it after the win. “Our margin of error is pretty thin so when we have contributions spread out over the course of the game like that, we’re a pretty good team and Dylan [Allison] got us off to a good start.”
D’Augustino was able to grab his first bucket nearly a quarter early into the second but Trimble responded with a run of their own. The Tomcats went on a 15-6 run to end the first half. The only points came from Klaxton Hawk hitting a three-pointer and Allison nailing a free throw. Foul trouble also became an issue for the Spartans, tallying up eight fouls in the second quarter alone.
Cole Wright had eight of his team-leading 11 points in the first quarter. Burdette added seven to help guide the Tomcats to a 12-point lead going into the halftime break.
“We knew they were going to zone us and maybe play some box-and-1,” Skinner said after the win. “I was disappointed not only with our effort and energy in the first half, but also our execution… we were getting no offensive rebounds. Credit to Trimble, they were ready. Coach Caldwell is tremendous and they were ready.”
The tides then completely turned coming out of the locker room. D’Augustino started the second half with a jumper then a three-pointer and then went on to score all but two of Alexander’s points in the third quarter in the midst of a comeback effort. Barnhouse had the only other bucket for the Spartans, scoring two of his eight total points in the quarter.
The star guard then went on to hit two more shots from deep, cutting the Trimble lead down to three. The Tomcats were able to find Michael Clark on an outlet pass shortly after but their scoring ended there and they found themselves up only one-point going into the final frame. Clark ended up finishing with nine on the night.
Just as he did to end the third, Barnhouse hit a jumper to begin the third and finally give Alexander the lead. Kaden Kempton responded with one of his own for Trimble to retake the lead but that was all the scoring Trimble could produce until the final minute of the game.
After Kempton’s bucket, Alexander ripped off a 13-0 run to eventually take a double-digit lead over the Tomcats.
“I think until their last four possessions we had held them to four points in the second half. It was just being precise with our fundamentals and they were incredibly fundamental in the second half with our defense.” Skinner noted.
D’Augustino got the run started with a bank three-pointer and the Spartans refused to slow down from there. The run all culminated when the senior converted through contact for an and-1 opportunity.
Trimble was able to score again but at that point it was too little, too late for the Tomcats as Alexander was able to dribble it out for the 12-point victory.
“We were down 12, we go +11 in the third quarter and then I thought we had more legs in the fourth quarter once we got them.” Skinner said about the team’s second half comeback effort.
