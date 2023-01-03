Playing on the penultimate day of 2022, Alexander’s comeback attempt fell short against Unioto as the Spartans ended up falling 59-54 to the Shermans on the road. With only four Spartans getting on the scoresheet, Kyler D’Augustino’s late efforts guided him to a game leading 33 points.
It was a rough night from the jump for the Spartans. They were only able to muster up nine first quarter points, five of those coming from D’Augustino. Zach Barnhouse and Jagger Cain each added two of their nine points in the first frame.
Even with how they struggled in the first quarter, Unioto wasn’t looking any better. Blake Hoops had six of his team-leading 15 points for the Shermans in the first frame but the team was only able to score eight total points.
The second quarter is when things began to unravel. Alexander continued to struggle to consistently score, posting only 11 more points in the frame. On the flip side, the Shermans had their breakout quarter in the second. Seeing scoring from seven different players in the second frame, Unioto jumped out to a 22-point quarter, leading them to a 30-20 lead heading into the halftime break.
Off the back of a 13-point quarter from D’Augustino, the Spartans started to cut at the lead. Three’s from Cain and Dylan Allison rounded out the scoring in the third frame for Alexander.
The comeback effort wasn’t enough though as Unioto was able to stave off the Spartans in the fourth, leading to the five-point difference at the end of the match.
Alexander next hits the court on Tuesday for an away matchup with Fairfield Union.
