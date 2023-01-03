Playing on the penultimate day of 2022, Alexander’s comeback attempt fell short against Unioto as the Spartans ended up falling 59-54 to the Shermans on the road. With only four Spartans getting on the scoresheet, Kyler D’Augustino’s late efforts guided him to a game leading 33 points.


