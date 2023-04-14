Using a five-run third inning, Alexander softball blew by Trimble 9-2 at home on Thursday. Makya Radcliff recorded four RBIs for the Lady Spartans in the win.
Radcliff was one of four Alexander batters to record multiple hits. Sarah Harris collected three hits and a pair of RBIs while Kaylee Hudnall and Micaela Moat had two. Hudnall also scored three runs and had an RBI in the win.
On the mound, Ellie Day pitched a complete game performance, striking out 13 and only walking one while allowing two hits and a pair of runs.
For the Lady Tomcats, the offense struggled throughout the day as the team only collected two hits in total, both of them coming within the first three innings. Olivia Kasler led off the game with a single and then Joelle Richards smacked an RBI double a couple of innings later.
Alexander first got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first after three straight hits to start the game. Moat would bring home Hudnall with an RBI single.
Two more would come across to score in the second when Hudnall ripped an RBI double, later scoring on a sacrifice fly from Radcliff.
After Richards’ RBI double in the top of the third, Alexander responded with their big inning in the same frame. Four straight singles to kick off the inning would bring in one run and then an error, followed by a three-run double from Radcliff would make it a 8-1 game after three.
Both teams would later score one apiece in the sixth inning before Day shut down Trimble in the final inning, cruising to the seven-run victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.