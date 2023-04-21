NELSONVILLE — Sports don’t always have to be a difficult grind sometimes. An enjoyable, easy win is needed for a morale boost every once in a while. After struggling over the past couple weeks, Nelsonville-York softball picked up a much-needed 11-1 win over Federal Hocking at home on Thursday.
“It was nice to get a good win and get some things figured out in our lineup and our defensive positioning. We changed a few things up and I feel like it worked really well tonight,” Wayne Dicken, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win.
The Lady Buckeyes were led by a good defensive performance and a dominant showing from Hayleigh Gautier in the circle. Gautier pitched all five innings in the mercy rule victory, allowing four hits and one run, striking out two while walking a pair.
“That was by far the best defense we’ve played this season. Hayleigh Gautier pitched a great game, she stepped up into a role she wasn’t expecting this year with having to pitch. Having Abby Riffle at third base for us kind of solidified our defense so Hayleigh stepped up big for us as a senior and has taken the ball for us in several games. She’s pitching really well and our defense came through for us tonight.”
Nelsonville-York collected 10 hits as a team, led by a 2-4 day from Brooklyn Gerity. The shortstop had three RBIs and scored a pair of runs in the win. Trinity Shockey and Emmie Fowler each grabbed singles and an extra-base hit and at least one RBI while Abby Riffle, Brooklyn Richards, Alexis Freer and Emma Fields all collected a hit as well.
“The last few games we have taken a very aggressive approach at the plate. We’ve kind of been saying that we’re too passive when we’re up there so we wanted to attack there.”
For the Lady Lancers, Ava Tate pitched all four innings, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs, striking out two while walking one.
Mia Basim and Lillian Crow grabbed a pair of hits for Federal Hocking while Rorie Tabler and Makynlee Baker each had one.
The Lady Buckeyes opened up scoring in the first inning when Fowler drilled a single to left field, scoring Gerity. They would go on to plate three more in the bottom of the second off RBI hits from Shockey and Gerity, making it a 4-0 game at the time.
Nelsonville-York would then pour on six more runs in the third to blow the game wide open. It all started when Fowler drilled a triple to right field, scoring on an error.
After a fielder’s choice would bring one more in, consecutive RBI hits from Gerity and Riffle would push the lead to double-digits.
The final run for the Lady Buckeyes would come across in the fourth in part due to an error from the Lady Lancer’s defense.
Federal Hocking would get their only run of the game in the final frame when Basim singled in Baker.
