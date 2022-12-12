GLOUSTER - You’ve got to keep banging to eventually break down the wall.
Riding a dominant defensive and rebounding effort, Trimble was able to break free in the second half and cruise to a 59-38 win over Eastern on Friday night.
“To give up 15 points in the entire second half, that’s pretty good. I think our condition paid off also,” Howie Caldwell, the head coach of the Tomcats said after the win. “Conditioning pays off and also, I think discipline pays off and I thought some of the things we did tonight were very disciplined.”
The opening frame was sloppy on both sides with both teams throwing the ball away multiple times. Trimble (2-1, 1-0) was able to create enough offense with a litany of backdoor cuts and finding the open man, jumping out to a 15-10 lead after one.
The Tomcats were able to get some offense going in part to Brandon Burdette playing exceptionally from the point guard position. The junior took over scoring when given the chance but worked to find the open man all night. He finished with 13 points on 4-9 shooting while adding seven assists, seven rebounds and a steal.
“Brandon’s growing up, but if you went in and asked Brandon right now if he cares about what accolades or whatever points he got, he really doesn’t care about that,” Caldwell said about his point guard. “Brandon had an exceptional game, did what a point guard is supposed to do. He’s just happy about the win.”
Burdette was able to get help from his teammates, most notably from Levi Weber and Michael Clark.
Weber finished with a team-leading 16 points on 6-11 shooting. He also finished with eight rebounds, seven of them being offensive, four steals and an assist.
Clark on the other hand added 13 points on eight shots with a perfect 4-4 mark from the free throw line.
Still working out some issues offensively, Trimble was able to hold on to a 27-23 lead heading into halftime.
Coming out of the half, it was early to tell that it was going to turn into a different game.
The Tomcats went out of the break on a 12-5 run to take a double-digit lead. Burdette hit a pair of free throws late in the frame to give Trimble a 43-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
While the offense started to show some more success in the second half, it was still a game dominated by the defense, particularly on the boards.
Despite having a significantly smaller lineup, the Tomcats were still able to dominate the glass, out-rebounding Eastern 34-9 on the night.
“We crucified them on the boards tonight. We’ve really emphasized this year check-outs and going to the boards and so forth. We’ve got some quick jumpers. We might not be as big as some other clubs are but they jump very, very quick.”
Sitting now with their first conference win under their belt, Trimble next hits the court on Saturday against Peebles for a tournament at Alexander High School.
