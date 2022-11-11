The team you are now will not be the team you are in three months. It’s cliché, but anyone who watches sports carefully understands the truth behind that sentiment.
Normally it would take any team some time at the beginning of the season to gel and understand what the identity of their current roster is, no matter the circumstance. Add in the fact that Ohio has nearly 10 new players on the roster who are experiencing Ohio basketball for the first time and it’s going to take some time and learning curves before the Bobcats fully utilize their skillsets.
Ohio had their first test last Monday, falling to a good Belmont team 70-69. It for sure wasn’t the result they would’ve hoped for in the first bout, but it’s not anything that should discourage the players or the program. They’re going to have to have a feeling out process for a little bit, but they at least found some positives to take away from the game.
“I think we showed a lot of grit and toughness. I think we have a lot of things to improve on moving forward so we don’t put ourselves in that situation.” Dwight Wilson III said to the Messenger on Friday after his 20-point performance in the loss. “To be able to get back in that environment and play the game I love is great.”
Wilson was one of the bright spots in the loss. The forward shot 8-10 from the field and was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. He’s only in his second year in the program, but he’s going to be relied on heavily as the Bobcats determine what type of team they want to be.
“Just being aggressive, not letting their pressure affect me. I’m a guy who prides myself on not letting anybody stop me from doing what I want to do on the basketball court,” Wilson said when asked about what was working so well for the big man earlier this week. “That just comes down to a will and effort thing… championship teams figure it out. This was a little adversity but although we didn’t win, we put ourselves in position to win and we showed a lot of toughness and battled back.”
Wilson understands that there’s going to be a learning curve for this team and that it’s going to take some time. He mentioned how playing a strong team like Belmont to start will only benefit the Bobcats in the long run.
“Some of the freshmen were a little upset with how they performed, but it was their first collegiate game in front of a crazy atmosphere and that’s a tough first game, Belmont is a really good team,” The forward noted. “Everybody else is playing teams and smoking them out of the water. Coach Boals wanted to see what we were made of early and despite the loss he was happy with what he saw as far as we fought back.”
With such a new and inexperienced squad around him, Wilson and other veterans have willingly put themselves in a leadership role to help mentor the underclassmen who still are learning how to play at such a high level.
“Me, Miles [Brown] and B-Rod [Ben Roderick], we know what it takes because we’ve done it. That’s what we’re trying to get back to. Last year we felt like we underachieved and we don’t want to be put in that position again.”
The next test will be at home on Saturday afternoon with a matchup against Cleveland State. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. as the Bobcats look to grab their first win while gelling as an inexperienced unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.