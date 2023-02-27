Eastern may be a country school, but the Eagles had a big block party Friday night.
Behind a smothering team defense that included 12 blocked shots over the course of the game, the Eastern Eagles soared out to a commanding lead, bound for a 63-37 Division IV varsity boys basketball sectional title victory over the visiting Trimble Tomcats.
Eastern’s last sectional title came during the 2017-2018 season when the Eagles finished as district runners-up in Division III. Now, the drought has ended.
“We have poured everything into this game (with Trimble),” Eastern coach Ethan Leist said. “You can’t take anything for granted, especially going against a coach like Howie Caldwell. No matter what type of team he has, you have to respect his resume. Before the game, I told him, ‘I know you struggled this year, but you are a legend.’ We have to prepare. You can’t over-prepare for someone like that.”
Kaden Kempton scored Trimble’s first bucket of the night on a putback, cutting the Eastern lead to 4-2 near the six-minute mark. That was as close as the Tomcats could get. Eastern went on an 18-3 run that included a string of four three-pointers and a trio of blocks on defense. The Eagles led 22-5 going to the second quarter. Eastern shot 50 percent for the quarter, going 5-of-10 from two-point range and 4-of-8 from three-point land. Trimble was 0-for-6 from long distance and 2-for-6 from two-point range.
Scoring slowed for the Eagles in the second quarter, but they still outpaced the Tomcats. Eastern’s Neil Leist grabbed an offensive rebound and fired the ball to Dylan Morton, who scored with a spin move. Then a Trimble turnover led to a Tucker Leist three-pointer, increasing the lead to 27-5. Tomcat Michael Clark was finally able to break through for Trimble with a bucket at the six-minute mark. Over the next three minutes, Neil Leist generated the only basket, which was his third trey of the night, 30-7.
In the final 2:30 of the half, Eastern’s TJ Richards joined the block party. Then Trimble broke the three-point drought with Tyler Hill hitting first. Neil Leist countered with an old-fashioned three-point play. Then Burdette hit again for the Tomcats. Neil Leist had the final block of the half, bringing the team total to five so far. The Eagles took a 20-point lead, 33-13, into the break.
Eastern ratcheted up the intensity again in the third quarter, outscoring the Tomcats 21-10. White generated 11 of the 21 points for EHS. Trimble’s Kempton started the scoring with a three-point play. White came back with a three, and then he and Neil Leist had back-to-back buckets, pushing the lead to 40-16. After Trimble’s Chase Patton hit, the Eagles scored six more points with White, Tomlison and Tucker Leist hitting. Defensively over that same stretch, Tomlison, Neil Leist and Werner each had a block. Leist generated another block before the quarter came to an end. Eastern was up 54-23.
The final quarter saw White, Werner and Tomlison add buckets before Neil Leist capped the Eastern scoring with his fourth trifecta of the night. Tomlison and Morton each had a block defensively, finishing off the 63-37 triumph. The Tomcats had their highest scoring output of the night, as Levi Weber, Patton, Clark, Hill and Trent Pettit combined for 14 points over the final eight minutes.
Shooting-wise, Eastern was 18-of-30 from two-point range and 8-of-23 from beyond the arc. Trimble shot 10-of-34 from two-point range and 4-of-22 from three-point land. Eastern had just 11 turnovers, compared to 20 for the Tomcats. The Eagles grabbed 23 rebounds, while the Tomcats secured 19.
Individually for Trimble, Michael Clark produced 12 points and grabbed four rebounds. Kempton added seven points and five rebounds. Weber had four rebounds and a pair of steals to go along with four points.
For Eastern, Neil Leist led the way in scoring with 21 points to go along with two steals, two assists and a team-high seven rebounds and four blocks. White followed with 16 points, six rebounds and a pair of assists. Teagan Werner scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds, made off with two steals, and added an assist and a block. Tomlison scored eight points and had three blocks. Tucker Leist scored eight as well. Richards and Morton had two blocks each.
On Monday night, the Eagles will head to Athens High School to take on the Federal Hocking Lancers at 6 p.m. Federal Hocking defeated Manchester 65-44 to set up the district semifinal clash.
BOX SCORE:
Varsity Boys Basketball
D4 Sectional Final
Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Trimble 37 @ Eastern 63
THS — 5 8 10 14 — 37
EHS — 22 11 21 9 — 63
TRIMBLE (37) — Brandon Burdette 0 1 1-2 4, Chayse Hemry 0 0 0-0 0, Kaden Kempton 3 0 1-1 7, Levi Weber 1 0 2-2 4, Michael Clark 1 1 0-2 5, Chase Patton 1 0 1-2 3, Trent Petitt 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 9 5-9 37.
EASTERN (63) — Tucker Leist 1 2 0-0 8, Teagan Werner 4 0 0-0 8, Jace White 5 2 0-2 16, Neil Leist 3 4 3-6 21, Brewer Tomlison 4 0 0-1 8, Dylan Morton 1 0 0-0 2, Aiden Werner 0 0 0-0 0, KJ Reinsmith 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Richardson 0 0 0-0 0, Sherman Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Southworth 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 8 3-9 63.
