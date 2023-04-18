Scoring 12 runs in the first three innings, Trimble softball picked up a 12-1 win over Federal Hocking in five innings on Monday. The Lady Tomcats grabbed 14 hits in the shortened win.
Joelle Richards led Trimble out of the leadoff spot, going 4-4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored. She also got the start on the mound, pitching all five innings, allowing five hits and one runs, striking out eight while allowing three walks.
Olivia Kasler went 2-3 at the plate with two RBIS and three runs scored in the two-hole behind Richards. Hadley Mace went 3-3 with an RBI and run scored while Madison McWilliams grabbed three RBIs on a pair of hits. Kennedy Kittle, Addison Post and Macy Vore also had hits on the day.
The Lady Lancers collected five hits as a team in the loss. Isabel Tores, Danielle Rymer, Rorie Tabler, Ellery Ditty and Katelyn Miller each recorded one hit.
On the mound, Maddie Hines got the start but was taken out after only two innings. She would allow 10 hits and nine runs, striking out two while walking a pair. Ava Tate pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs on four hits while walking three.
After Richards led off the bottom of the first with a single, Kasler would rip an RBI triple to right field. Shortly after, Kittle would double in Kasler and Brandis Bickley, giving Trimble a 3-0 lead before ever recording an out.
The Lady Tomcats would go on to add another six runs in the second. Consecutive singles from Mace and Vore got a couple of runners on base before Richards drilled a two-run double. Kasler would do the same just moments later, giving Trimble a 6-0 lead before recording an out in the second.
RBI singles from McWilliams and Mace would cap off the inning for Trimble, giving them a nine-run advantage.
The barrage would continue in the third as a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single from McWilliams would make it a 12-0 game.
An RBI single from Ditty in the following frame would get Federal Hocking on the board, but they couldn’t muster any more, eventually falling in five innings.
