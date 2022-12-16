For the first time since 2015, the Athens Lady Bulldogs walked out of the gym with a victory over Nelsonville-York on the court. Their 50-43 victory snaps a 14-game losing streak in the series.
If Thursday was going to be the night the streak was broken, it was evident from the jump. The Lady Bulldogs (3-2, 3-0) jumped out to a 14-4 lead midway through the first frame.
An and-1 opportunity from Airah Lavy with just about 10 seconds left in the first pulled the Buckeyes (4-3, 3-1) within six, but Athens was able to hit a quick layup at the buzzer to make it a 16-8 game after one quarter.
“Credit to their defense, they made things hard for us,” Mark Truax, the head coach of Nelsonville-York, said after the game. “At the same time, in the first half we missed nine layups or putbacks and you’re going to put yourself at odds any time that happens. Just finishing all night long was a problem for us.”
Athens continued to slowly add to their total in the second quarter but they were able to stay ahead in part to some luck. Nelsonville-York was consistently able to find favorable looks but nothing seemed to fall. A three from Emily Zuber with 10 seconds left in the half gave Athens a 27-18 lead going into the break.
There’s been a few damp days around Athens recently, but it was raining in the gym to start the second half.
Fern Sigman started the third quarter barrage with an open three. From there, Asa Holcombe went down the court and nailed another deep shot. Lavy came back for the Buckeyes to hit one of her own but Holcombe then scored five consecutive points to force Nelsonville-York into a timeout with a 38-23 lead. Holcombe ended up with 15 points on the night to lead Athens.
Athens added another three-point shot before the Buckeyes started their comeback effort. Led by Lavy, Nelsonville-York was able to claw back to make it a single-digit lead before the end of the third quarter.
Sigman nailed another three to get scoring started in the fourth for Athens but then things started to get tense.
Layups from Lavy and Cayleigh Dupler cut the lead down to six as the minutes ticked down. A few minutes later and Nelsonville-York found themselves down five with little time remaining.
“We had energy and we picked up some turnovers off of our press and the energy was the big key during that moment when we got in striking distance.” Truax said about the team’s comeback effort.
The Buckeyes had their shots and opportunities, but ultimately the luck fell out of their favor and they ran out of time. Athens dribbled the ball out and walked away with the seven-point win.
Athens next hits the court on Saturday for a home matchup with Belpre. Nelsonville-York on the other hand looks to rebound against Peebles on the road on Saturday.
