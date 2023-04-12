Despite taking an early lead, Alexander softball allowed Vinton County to score in five of the six innings, allowing the Lady Vikings to grab a 12-2 victory in six innings over the Lady Spartans on Monday.
In an eye-popping stat line, Vinton County only recorded three hits on the night despite scoring 12 runs. Alexander gave up 12 errors in the contest.
The top three hitters Jordyn Zinn, Layla Tucker and Karis Caudill were the only ones to record hits for the Lady Vikings.
On the other side, Alexander recorded five hits despite only racking up the two runs.
Kaylee Hudnall and Jaycie Jordan each went 2-3 at the plate with a run scored. Jordan also recorded an RBI in the loss. Makya Radcliff tallied the only other hit for Alexander, grabbing an RBI in the process.
Everything seemed to be going smoothly for the Lady Spartans on the road to start the afternoon. After Hudnall started off the game with a leadoff double, Jordan drilled a triple to right field to open up the score sheet. They would then score one more when Radcliff doubled to center field, giving Alexander a 2-0 lead after one. The Lady Spartans would tally three of their five hits in the opening frame.
After a scoreless first inning, Vinton County cut the lead in half with one in the second. A couple of errors mixed in with a sacrifice fly in the in third would allow the Lady Vikings to score four in the frame, giving them a 5-2 lead after three.
Vinton County would then score multiple runs in each of the next three innings, ultimately doing enough to secure the mercy rule victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.