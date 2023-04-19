THE PLAINS - Lineup construction matters in softball. More important than just having a bunch of elite hitters on the roster, where they are positioned in the card is just as important in determining success.
For an Athens team that is seeing nothing but success so far in the 2023 season, Abbi Ervin’s impact at the bottom of the lineup may be one of the key factors.
The speedy senior only went 1-3 at the plate in the 11-1 mercy rule win over River Valley on Tuesday, but the stat sheet doesn’t tell the whole story. Bunting to get on base in each of her first two at-bats, her speed forced the Lady Raiders into multiple throwing errors, allowing more runners to round the bases and scamper on home.
In her final at-bat of the game, head coach Roger Bissell made a noticeable swinging motion with his arms, notifying Ervin that she had full reign to swing away. The call worked perfectly as she soon drilled a solo home run to center field, capping off her excellent day.
“It’s huge, not only can she bunt the ball but she does hit for power too. To have a No. 9 hole hitter with versatility like that on top of the wheel she has. It’s great to have.” Bissell said when asked about the importance of having a batter in the end of the lineup who can provide in multiple ways.
It wasn’t just her though, the entire team saw another successful day at the plate in the rout.
As a team, Athens collected nine hits but it could’ve been much more as River Valley committed six errors in the game.
Kayla Hammonds led all batters with a 3-4 day at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring one herself. Olivia Banks added a pair of hits and RBIs while also scoring twice. Bailee Toadvine, Kendra Hammonds and Kateyanne Walburn also collected hits in the win.
On the mound, Ashleigh James pitched all five innings and collected the win after allowing five hits and one run, striking out four while walking a pair. It wasn’t the cleanest night that James has had with runners reaching base in nearly every inning, but it was still an impressive performance given that she would lock in and shut down nearly every scoring opportunity.
“One thing about Ash, the pressure is not too big for her or not too small for her. She’s in the moment, she’s in the zone usually any time she’s in the circle. She gives us 150% every time she’s out there and like I said, no pressure is too big for her.” Bissell noted about the senior pitcher.
After the first two batters for Athens went down in the bottom of the first, Banks grabbed the lead for the Lady Bulldogs with a triple to the right center gap, coming around to score on a throwing error.
“Our goal with River Valley is to jump on them and then never take our foot on the gas,” Banks noted after the win. “I thought Ashleigh pitched a great game and I thought we did a good job backing her up. Once we get up on a team, we don’t want to let off.”
Athens would be held scoreless in the second but the barrage would ensue quickly after. Rylee Toadvine reached on an error to start the inning and then Ervin had to only hit the ball a few feet in order to round all the bases.
After dropping down a bunt, a wild throw from River Valley sent the ball into the right field corner and Ervin sprinted around the bases to score, making it a 3-0 game at the time.
“She’s a weapon,” James noted about Ervin after the game. “You never know what’s going to happen and her speed just adds to that on the bases.”
“That type of dual threat is dangerous to have in that position,” Banks chimed in. “She can get a bunt down and turn the lineup over or she can put a bomb up when she needs it.”
An RBI single from Kayla Hammonds later in the frame would cap off scoring.
Two hits from the Lady Raiders kicked off the top of the fourth, giving them runners on second and third with no outs, then a pair of groundouts would help bring home the only run of the game for River Valley.
The hope would quickly be gashed though as the Lady Bulldogs put up five runs in the bottom of the frame, essentially putting this one out of reach.
Kayla Hammonds got the production started with an RBI single through the middle past a diving second baseman. Banks would follow that up with a two-run double. Kendra Hammonds and Walburn would each grab RBI hits as well, making it a 9-1 lead going into the fifth.
After a scoreless top of the fifth, Ervin stepped up the plate and ripped her solo shot. Later in the frame, Kayla Hammonds would loop a ball over the shortstop, bringing in the walk-off run.
