In a season full of memories, Athens’ 12-4 victory over Logan on Friday is something that Abbi Ervin won’t soon forget. Out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup, the senior drilled three home runs, helping the Lady Bulldogs continue to solidify its spot as the No. 1 team in Division II. Overall, she would go 3-4 on the day with five RBIs to go along with the trio of blasts. Even more impressive, the right fielder spread out the home runs, smacking them to left, center and right field.
Overall, the Lady Bulldogs collected 15 hits in the win. Ervin led with three, while Bailee Toadvine, Kayla Hammonds, Olivia Banks, Rylee Toadvine and Khyla Brannon grabbed two hits.
Kendra Hammonds, Ashleigh James, Bailee Toadvine, Rylee Toadvine and Banks all had an RBI as well.
In the circle, James got the start and collected the win after pitching four innings, allowing nine hits and four runs, striking out three while walking four. Banks would follow in relief, pitching three scoreless frames while striking out one.
Athens’ dominance was evident early with the team putting across two runs in the top of the first frame. After Bailee Toadvine and Banks reached base with a couple of hits, an error from Logan’s center off the bat of Kateyanne Walburn would plate the pair across.
The barrage would continue in the following inning. Rylee Toadvine would lead off the inning with a single. Then a couple of batters later, Ervin would drill her first home run of the afternoon with a deep shot over the left field fence.
RBI singles from both Toadvine’s in the third inning would make it a 6-0 game midway through the frame.
James would then run into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the third, walking three in the inning as Logan would cut slightly into Athens’ lead, making it a 6-2 game by the end of the third.
Logan would then make it a two-run contest in the bottom of the fourth after the Lady Chieftains loaded the bases up with one out, eventually scoring another two runs.
As the team has done all season though, the Lady Bulldogs immediately responded to break open the lead once again. Following a two-out single by Brannon in the top of the fifth, Ervin would line an opposite field shot to make it a four-run game.
Consecutive RBI doubles from Banks and Hammonds in the following frame would increase the lead at first until an RBI single off the bat of James later in the inning would make it an 11-4 game.
Ervin would then step up to the plate one more time in the seventh inning, surely not looking to smack yet another home run. If you get a good pitch though, you have to swing at it. She did, and Ervin drilled a solo shot to center field that ticked off the top of the fence, giving the senior her third home run of the game.
Banks would walk a pair in the seventh but quickly settle down, pitching a scoreless final frame as Athens picked up another victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.