Abbi Ervin

Abbi Ervin celebrates while rounding the bases after her solo home run against River Valley in the 11-1 win earlier this season.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

In a season full of memories, Athens’ 12-4 victory over Logan on Friday is something that Abbi Ervin won’t soon forget. Out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup, the senior drilled three home runs, helping the Lady Bulldogs continue to solidify its spot as the No. 1 team in Division II. Overall, she would go 3-4 on the day with five RBIs to go along with the trio of blasts. Even more impressive, the right fielder spread out the home runs, smacking them to left, center and right field.


