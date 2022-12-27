On Jan. 1, a Sunday, the world will be a much different place for some 12 million Ohioans.
“When the ball drops” at midnight, as the Ohio Casino Control Commission noted, the sports wagering switch will be thrown and life in the Buckeye State will never be the same.
Once that happens, you can theoretically and legally bet in a bar, in a restaurant, a grocery store or a bathroom in all of those places. You can bet pretty much anywhere if you have a cell phone and a sports book app.
And you can pretty much bet on anything from picking the Browns to win that Sunday to will Deshaun Watson throw for 200 yards or more.
Years in the making, legal sports betting in Ohio promises to not only join approximately 30 the states in the country for legal wagering, but surpass them in terms of new opportunities to bet.
Unless you have moved into a cave with no wi-fi, tossed your cell phone into the lake and cut off all radio and television contact, you cannot have escaped the bombardment of advertisements celebrating the coming of sports wagering. Across the country, millions of dollars have been spent by sports books with offers of free money for bets. And now that offer is coming to Ohio.
And it promises to be as big if not bigger than its predecessors.
“The last five years have seen explosive growth across US sports betting states, but Ohio is about to burst on the scene on New Year’s Day and rapidly provide consumers with the most attractive offerings anywhere in the country,” said Fintan Costello, managing director of BonusFinder.com, an industry tracking company.
He cites the number of pre-approved betting licenses (25), the number of pro teams and one of the most followed college football teams as some factors fueling the prediction. He also points to the existing wagering “appetite” of the state’s residents as measured by its 11 casino and racino facilities. In September alone, they generated $188 million in revenue.
Lastly, Ohio is the seventh most populated state in the nation with nearly 12 million residents.
Also rounding out some unique advantages for Ohioans is that patrons of bars and even grocery stores will be able to take part in what some are calling a betting bonanza. With a full slate of NFL games that Sunday, hockey and basketball in full swing and college football bowl games leading up to the championship playoffs — and now that The Ohio State Buckeyes will be in the championship playoffs -millions of dollars are expected to funnel into the sports betting maw.
Not all bars or grocery stores will be ready for action come Jan. 1, says the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which will oversee the bulk of the betting, but many will be. But those who are see it as key to setting the right tone about this new era.
MORE BETTING, MORE BEER AND WINGS
Bar and restaurant owners counting on sports wagering to boost sales
Chris Maggiore, who owns four bars in Canton and Akron, is one person who will be ready.
When his doors at Jerzee’s Sports Grille bars open for wings and beer, bets will also be on the menu.
Patrons will be able to walk up to either a staffer who will handle bets or head over to a kiosk described as much like a lottery machine to wager on the Cleveland Browns-Washington Commanders game at 1 p.m. With a full slate of NFL games, he hopes the betting action will entice patrons to stay longer to await the outcome of the game, and spend extra on more wings and things.
“If you can put more people in these seats and keep them longer,” Maggiore knows that means more revenue for the bar. “In theory, many people will pull out their cell phones and do it.”
But he’s counting on a scenario where six friends set up at a table and everyone bets $100 and that three will win and three will lose, but most likely they stick around for the full game and spend more on food and drink.
“I’m the guy they want,” he suggested. “I’m a Steelers fan and I’ll bet $100 on the Steelers-Browns game (Sunday, Jan. 8).”
In Athens, Daniel Deluca’s establishments, the Red Brick Tavern and Pawpurr’s Bar, likely will repeat the scenario with college kids already betting on their phones taking in the friendly atmosphere with friends as sports wagering goes legit.
“We have a lot of students, so college kids already betting on their phones can come in here and place bets and get money in their hands,” Deluca said. “If they win, maybe they spend money at the business. That is the hope.”
Hope might be a good word for Ohio as it joins the national wave of states legalizing sports betting both in person and online. Come Jan 1, Ohio will be one of 39 states that have or are considering some kind of sports betting legislation.
Estimates of how much will be wagered in the first month alone range as high as $100 million. Annually, those interviewed thought $1 billion by as early as football season in Fall 2023 is not out of line.
“For Ohio, it’s obvious it took them a few years to catch up,” offered Jimmy Vaccaro, a legendary bookmark from Las Vegas and current vice president for sports marketing at South Point Casino there. “You now have seen the metamorphosis from when gambling took off. The old timers voted down the earlier measures, but Ohio is in the middle of a gambling culture. They have to do it right. . . I’ve seen a lot of things. I have tried this and that since 1971, so I know.”
A WORK IN
PROGRESS
Some pieces of the puzzle are still in flux, from knowing if any professional sports team will also have a physical location from where patrons can bet to whether many bars will be ready to take bets on Jan. 1.
Professional teams have kept their plans largely under wraps. Requests for comment from several of Ohio’s professional sports teams were met with either no comment or they deferred until they are ready sometime next year.
For instance, the Columbus Blue Jackets said they had no comment at this point. The Cleveland Browns would only share previously issued press releases announcing its partnership with Bally’s.
“Pending appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals, the collaboration will be highlighted by a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, the launch of the mobile Bally Bet Sportsbook app in Ohio and free-to-play gaming opportunities for fans in the state,” the press release from April stated, adding that the Browns and Bally’s are currently identifying the location and specific fan accommodations for the Bally-themed lounge at FirstEnergy.
The Cleveland Guardians also said they were not ready to announce plans until sometime in January.
SOME REASONS OHIO WILL BE
DIFFERENT
Unlike other states, Ohio will see betting happen in a wide variety of ways:
Apps are the likely way to bet, with some predicting 80-90% of the handle (total money wagered) will come via sports books apps such as FanDuel, Draft Kings, Caesar’s and others
Casinos, racinos and professional sports’ facilities. While a sports book facility will not be allowed inside say Nationwide Arena where the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey team play, they can sit adjacent to those arenas and stadiums if they have a separate entrance.
Bars and restaurants. Originally, just casinos and sports were included in an early version of the sports wagering bill, but legislators wanted to level the playing field by allowing sports bar owners and restaurateurs the opportunity to have patrons bet in-house. Ohio is believed to be the only state that has included bars and liquor-selling establishments the opportunity to host betting.
Grocery stores. Another first for Ohio. Kristin Mullins, president and CEO of Ohio Grocers Association, said only grocery stores that already have a certain liquor license can also host betting kiosks, like lottery ticket machines.
3 MAIN TYPES OF LICENSES CAN BE CONFUSING
These can be difficult to understand, but follow along.
Type A — Includes the professional sports organizations. From the Browns to the Bengals, From the Guardians to the Cavaliers and from NASCAR to Murfield Think of A licenses as the Ohio company that partners with service providers i.e., sportsbooks such as Caesar’s, Bet365, FanDuel, etc., which are the other A type license holders. Service providers apply for and receive their own services provider license.
All entities, save for NASCAR, had applied for a license as of this writing. These can initially cost as much as $2.5 million.
Type-A — for online sports gaming using a web-based or mobile application. Type-A licenses are granted to Ohio-based companies that then partner with service providers, such as sportsbooks, such as Caesar’s, Bet365, FanDuel, etc. Professional sports organizations, as well as the existing casinos and racinos were given licensing preference for Type-A, and Type-B, licenses.
Type B — for physical brick and mortar locations. Based on population, some counties can have up to five of these licenses. They are currently capped at 40. Ohio has currently received 27 applications for Type-B Proprietor licenses.
Type C - For bars, restaurants and grocery stores. About 1,000 licenses have been approved for this type of betting at these establishments. Think lottery machines. In bars, a staff member will assist the customer with cash bets as well as provide stand-alone kiosks.
LINKS AND
TELEPHONE
NUMBERS YOU SHOULD HAVE
With the number of compulsive gamblers expected to increase by thousands in Ohio as a result of legal wagering, the state has listed some resources for responsible gambling:
For those who wish to get help, they can call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966, or 1-800-GAMBLER.
Also available is access to help online at https://pgnohio.org, www.gamblinghelpohio.org or https://www.beforeyoubet.org , which offers a 9-question quiz with stark questions to help determine if you might have a gambling problem.
Want to know if your favorite — or not so favorite — sport can be wagered on in Ohio? Check the Wagering Catalog https://compliance.casinocontrol.ohio.gov/catalogue/
Ohio State Casino Control Commission. The most current list of applicants for sports gaming proprietors, services providers and suppliers can be found on the Sports Gaming Licensing Pagehttps://casinocontrol.ohio.gov/SportsGaming/SportsGamingLicensing.aspx
WHAT THEY SAY
Ohioans on the front lines of betting weigh in
“I think it’s important to hit the ground running on Jan. 1, to have the right kiosks, right display screens to display the odds,” Chris Maggiore, owner of Jerzee’s Sports Grille bars in Canton and Akron “It’s a good time as far as sports go and want to set the tone Day One when it’s legal.”
Ohio has Cleveland fans who are willing to bet their lives on their teams, “ Daniel Deluca, owner of The Red Brick Tavern and Pawpurr’s.
“Ohio will be a big deal,” says Dan Wallach, a South-Florida lawyer who focuses on online gambling issues. “Ohio’s population size, involvement in pro teams and the sheer number of licenses, close to 100, plus retail, online, bars and restaurants, there are more access points for sports betting than anywhere...No corner of the state will be left behind.”
“Older people don’t have a lot of apps on their phones,” says John Brennan, a journalist and most recently a senior analyst at USBets.com. “Young people manage more apps. So that is why sports books have so many crazy promotions.
“Ohio is the first to open this to bars and restaurants as far as sports gaming,” Chris Maggiore of Jerzee’s. “We know we will perfect it as it goes along.”
“People are not going to be doing hardcoregambling at Krogers,” said Mike Buzzelli, associate director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, explaining how grocery stores will be able to have kiosks in stores like they do for lottery tickets.
“We are a sports centric state. We have pro teams, colleges with Ohio State leading the way, so if somebody told me we’d be in the top five sports betting states by the end of the year, I would agree,” Mike Buzzelli of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.
“Just because you have a (gambling) license, doesn’t mean you know what you are doing,” Said Jimmy Vaccaro of Las Vegas’ South Point Casino who briefly attended Youngstown State. “The biggest thing for them to understand in the gambling racket is to not screw customers. Because if they treat the customers right and do it right, they will end up with more revenue.”
“Ohio is a large stature that has embraced an open model, which will make it immensely attractive to both national and local operators,” said Eric Ramsey, an analyst with PlayUSA.com network, which includes PlayOhio.com, late last year. “The common element among the largest markets in the U.s. is that they all foster competition among many operators. Those markets are far more appealing to bettors, which in turn makes the industry a more reliable revenue producer for the state.”
“The Super Bowl is king in all the states even if the Bengals or Browns are in it. It will be the biggest (betting) event of 2023. It it where most people will make their first bet,” said Karol Corcoran, FanDuel’s general manager of sportsbook.
DID YOU KNOW?
Key facts about Ohio sports wagering
Ohio has been heading toward legal sports betting since 2018, the same year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the law banning it was unconstitutional.
Ohio law restricts the amount you can only bet at $700 per week on kiosks in bars.
Of the 24,000 liquor establishments in Ohio, about 1,500 will have licenses to ultimately host wagering.
The Ohio Casino Control Commission will oversee Type A and B licenses (online apps and physical locations.
The Ohio Lottery Commission will supervise the bars and grocery stores and their kiosks.
Revenue for the state will come from a 10% tax rate from profits generated by wagers.
2% of the total the state garners from wagers will be dedicated for responsible gambling efforts. The balance will be earmarked for K-12 ofeducation and some other related funding
According to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, fiscal year 2023 (ends June 30), is expected to generation about $7 million in taxes. That number is expected to grow to $24 million in fiscal year 2024, and up to “several tens of millions” per year once fully operational, according to the state’s Legislative Service Commission.
Ohio’s Betting Catalog lists all the sports that can be wagered on. From Ohio State Buckeyes to Ladies Professional Golf Association events to rugby to cricket, Ohio has sanctioned betting on dozens of events, including the Super Bowl MVP, baseball’s Cy Young and Gold Glove winners and many other outcomes in between.
While you can bet on college games, advertising on college campuses is prohibited. So Barstool Sports cannot hang a banner at The Ohio State University, for example, nor could it take an advertisement in the school newspaper.
Things you can’t bet on include those outcomes that can be known to somebody and are not random outcomes. Example: what color Gatorade will be in a team’s coolers, halftime musical acts, coin tosses and time outs, among other outcomes.
As of November 2022, approximately $168 Billion has been wagered on sports since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it in 2018
Ohio is predicted by some to rank in the top 5 states in terms of amount wagered annually due to its extensive pro and college team roster. Currently, the top states since 2018 are:
New Jersey — $31.6 billion
Nevada — $26.8 billion
Pennsylvania — $17.3 billion
Illinois — $15.6 billion
New York — $13.5 billion
Ohio is capable of wagering up to $12 billion a year, and producing $900 million in revenue and thus $90 million in taxes, according to PlayOhio, which tracks the industry.
Analysts estimate currently about $8 billion a month is wagered by Americans. Some predict that number will eventually climb to more than $120 billion.
Patrons of bars and restaurants can place bets at Point of Sale machines where a staffer will help bettors with their bets, or at lottery-like kiosks. At POS machines, payouts are on the spot.
Only four types of bets will be allowed at bars: point spread bets on winners with the odds line, total points (over-under) parlays of four components or less that all have to be won for a payout and money line bets (pick a winner). Those bets must be placed before the start of games.
Sports book apps will feature numerous in-game wager opportunities in addition to straight bets, meaning as the game progresses, odds change and more bets can be placed. On games such as the Super Bowl, there are hundreds of bets available.
Sports books must partner with Ohio businesses who are licensed to operate in state.
Jerzee’s sports bar owner expects to make no more than $10,000 off the gambling aspect to his business per year.
There are approximately 40 sports books allowed to operate legally in the United States, according to the website Action.
BRACING FOR SPIKE
With legal sports wagering comes compulsive gambling
The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio is bracing for what could be a doubling of calls to their help hotline once legal betting gets rolling.
Currently, the network averages 500 calls a month, with about 30 of those accessing immediate help through a mechanism he thinks is unique to Ohio , a “Warm Transfer Line.” Eight specialists will be ready to connect problem gamblers immediately to a help facility.
Mike Buzzelli, associate director of PGNO, said they could see the calls go to 1,000 per month and 60 or so of them elevated to the Warm Transfer line.
“We are a gambling rich environment,” he said. “We are a gambling state.
And now it’s going to be a massive expansion, the largest Ohio and the nation has ever seen,” Buzzelli continued. “We are increasing accessibility (your cell phone), availability (new forms of legal gambling) and acceptability (marketing, advertising) and we expect more people to gamble, which is problematic.”
With 11 casino style facilities already spread around the state, Buzzelli said Ohioans are never more than 100 miles from one of them. Couple that with now being able to bet on your phone with any number of sportsbook apps, having kiosks in grocery stores and bars, it will be “incredibly accessible.”
Not only will residents bet on games, but the micro-betting and in-game wagering — “You can bet on every pitch of a game. It is so fast-paced. There is something for everyone but it makes it riskier because there is no pause to see ‘how many bets have I made?’ “
To be clear, PGNO is not anti gambling, Buzzelli emphasized. And what is critical is what the network does with those calls once they come in.
They have ramped up the training for workers taking those calls, and are counting on bringing down barriers that might typically inhibit those with gambling problems.
“This is huge for people to know that gambling addiction treatment in Ohio is free,” he said, explaining state lottery and casino money pays for treatment. “So any Ohioan who walks into a treatment facility, it should be paid for with grant dollars.”
While he expects to see more gambling addiction, he said the legalization of the activity has destigmatized it and broken down barriers to get treatment and more resources. But he issued a caution to the more vulnerable populations such as young adult males and a noted more females are expected to gamble now that it is legal.
For those who wish to get help, they can call 1-800-589-9966 or 1-800-GAMBLER. They can also access help online at https://pgnohio.org or https://www.beforeyoubet.org , which offers a 9-question quiz with stark questions to help determine if you might have a gambling problem.
BANANAS,
BROCCOLI AND BETS
Though you may have heard that grocery stores in Ohio will now be Vegas East, that’s not quite how it will work.
At last count, seven “entities” — an entity can be The Kroger Company with its 50 or so outlets — have applied to have kiosks on their premises, said Kristin Mullin, president and chief operating officer of the Ohio grocers Association.
“There was some caution on the retailers’ parts, but now that things are smoothing out, you will see more of those who are applying,” she said.
However, only those stores with a certain liquor license that can pour — some Giant Eagle stores( Ohio has approximately 24 stores), for example, have small bars for tastings or bars where you can sip while someone shops — can access betting kiosks. In order for a grocer to obtain a “Type C” license, it must already hold one of these liquor permits and a lottery sales license.
As in the case of kiosks in bars and restaurants, grocery store betting kiosks will be overseen by the Ohio Lottery Commission and not the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
“Because this is considered a lottery product, and we sell lottery tickets, we thought we are a small piece of the (gambling) pie, but it is convenient,” Mullins explained. “It’s one more reason for a customer to come into my member’s store — like if they are buying pretzels for the game.”
Mullins estimated that about 700-800 stories will have kiosks.
But like bars, betting shoppers will be limited in their options at the kiosks — straight bets, moneyline and over/under, for example.
And unless anyone has other ideas, one person bracing for the overall betting tsunami reminded us that grocery stores’ primary convenience will be buying groceries.
““People are not going to be doing hardcoregambling at Krogers,” said Mike Buzzelli, associate director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, explaining how grocery stores will be able to have kiosks in stores like they do for lottery tickets
One issue that was up in the air for some grocery operators was the mechanism for cashing in on a winning bet. However that has been resolved and is addressed lower in this article in a brief Q&A with the Ohio State Lottery Commission. Suffice to say if you win a bet in a grocery store, you will get paid in more than bananas.
HOW THE
SPORTSBOOKS SEE OHIO ($HI$)
When Super Bowl LVI was winding down, only one stat stood out to sports book giant FanDuel — would Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gain a few more yards rushing?
A four-leg parlay — four bets in one game needed to come in for bettors to win — rested only on the final leg, Burrow rushing over 11.5 yards.
The other three legs — Cooper Kupp gaining over 60 yards receiving and at least one touchdown, plus Odell Beckham also catching at least one touchdown.
Burrow did not achieve the goal. And thus FanDuel did not have to pay out $33 million to 220,000 customers who bet that parlay.
“It was quite the sweat for the customers, but also for our finance department,” said Karol Corcoran, General manager FanDuel Sportsbook.
It’s those kinds of moments that drive the excitement for Ohio’s debut into the legal sports betting world for FanDuel.
Partnering with Boyd Casino in Belterra Park in Cincinnati, FanDuel plans to have a retail operation ready to go on Jan. 1 in the casino. He sees that partnership as an extension of other partnerships with the Boyd brand in other states. He also sees Ohio as one of the most robust sports betting states in the country.
“I think it will comfortably be in the top states for us,” Corcoran said. “It’s a combination of being a big state, a huge sports fandom — Ohio State is big — and so much interest in sports and the sports culture.”
He explained the bordering states, like Indiana, where FanDuel already operates will fuel Ohio’s enthusiasm since Ohioans don’t have to travel next door to bet anymore.
“It will help the business scale faster as well as because interest in sports betting will grow across the country.”
Corcoran touts FanDuel’s early arrival in the fantasy sports world as one reason it is the number one sportsbook operation in the U.S. It is recognized as the leader ahead of number two DraftKings, also an early player in fantasy sports, and BetMGM.
Aside from the Super Bowl, Corcoran sees the first Sunday of NFL in January as the next largest wagering event. And if Ohio States make the national championship game, all bets are off.
His enthusiasm is backed up by the fact that many estimate that 80-90 percent of all bets that will be placed in Ohio next year will originate at this point of sale.
With so many to choose from — more than 20 are licensed in Ohio now — that unless you have retreated to a cave with no wi-fi, your social media feed has exploded with those sportsbooks’ advertisements. You can’t watch a sports event on television without odds coming at you like the Wall Street ticker.
In fact, any sports media outlet is packed with ads hawking a sports book as they compete for market share. Celebrities like Drew Brees and former golfer Paige Spiranac , spice up the action with their pitches for PointsBet. And comedian J.B. Smoove summons his Roman emperor impersonation for Caesars.
In Ohio, to operate come Jan. 1, sports books must have a betting partner, meaning a team or casino, for instance, that is registered and operates in state. Since teams themselves do not operate a gambling business, they partner with the likes of FanDuel, DraftKings or PointsBet.
Essentially all the professional and college teams have partners, as well as casinos and racinos.
Teams seem to be in different places when it comes to announcing their full sports betting plans.
For instance, the Cleveland Browns announced earlier this year that the football team would be partnering with Bally’s. A statement issued in April by the Browns also said it was identifying a location for a “Bally-themed” lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Cleveland Guardians said they would not be announcing their sports betting plans until sometime in January. However, they confirmed that their sportsbook partner will be Bet365.
And the Columbus Blue Jackets when reached in November also said they had no comment, but hoped to announce plans “in the near future.”
One team and another top sportsbook, however, are revved up and ready to go on Jan. 1.
Caesar’s chief operating officer and head of sports Ken Fuchs concurs with Corcoran that Ohio will be one of the top sports wagering states in the nation.
Partnering with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Caesar’s says it will have a 10,000 square foot sports book facility at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse when wagering commences on Jan. 1
“When we think about great spices to do sports betting, Ohio sits in the bullseye,” he said. “So much of people’s weekends involve sports and friends. In a state like Ohio, kind of inherently about spending time with friends, watching games and arguing and maybe making some bets.”
Fuchs qualified his reasons by pointing to a combination of a full complement of professional and college teams, 11 racinos and casinos that have already surpassed the $2 billion revenue mark this year, a passionate fan base in three cities and a history of great teams, players and memories.
“Generationally, these have been great fans for a long time. And there are great rivalries....we couldn’t be more excited to be there on Jan. 1,” he said.
The state Casino Control Commission said while most if not all teams have the license to have sports books in their facilities — as long as they have their own entrance from the street as well — many teams might not be ready on Jan. 1 with that option.
Caesar says it will be ready.
He said the loyal fan base of the Cavs, which has been a strong partner throughout this process, will be able to take bets in the facility on Jan. 1. Jan. 2 is its grand opening, he said.
“This is an opportunity to have a gathering space near the field 365 days a year and 24,7,” he said. ‘We are Caesar’s. This is what we do....Creating customer experience is in our DNA.
Fuchs explained that while Ohioans cannot bet until Jan. 1, they can download the app, set up their accounts and deposit money into it to be ready on Jan. 1. He added there are promotions now to sign up early, a common practice among sportsbooks.
“If you sign up now, you get $100 bet credit, and with the first bet up to $1,500, if you lose it, we will match your bet with a bet credit.”
Game on, Ohio. Game on.
A BRIEF Q&A WITH THE LOTTERY
COMMISSION
Q: What will be the most challenging aspect to the new sports wagering opportunities in bars, restaurants and grocery stores?
A: One challenge is that unlike traditional lottery games that have fixed odds with one provider, sports gaming will have several different providers who set their own odds and lines that may change based on the number of wagers taken. We will do our best to make sure players know where they can place a lottery sports gaming wager and provide links to each proprietors’ website where they can review house rules, odds, etc., before they bet.
Q: Some license holders have said not all the rules were clear as of November. For instance, if someone places a bet in a grocery store, can they redeem their winnings in that store, or do they have to go elsewhere?
Players have several options for claiming including:
A) Cashing prizes at the host location where the wager was placed or at an affiliated host location
B) Mailing claims to the proprietor for payment
C) Claiming at an Ohio Lottery office
D) Crediting the winnings to a credit card, debit card, or electronic payment account used to place the wager
E) Placing the winnings back on the terminal as a credit voucher to play again
3) Approximately how many businesses will have kiosks operating in those establishments come Jan. 1?
Around 1,000 Type C locations have applied and been licensed by the Ohio Casino Control Commission to have lottery sports gaming. Each proprietor and host location will determine their official start date, and the Lottery will be notified 10 days prior to the equipment installation.
4) How many bars will have kiosks? How many restaurants? How many grocery stores?
The Lottery is not tracking Type C host locations by type. You can view the list of applicants by visiting Home (ohio.gov)
5) I understand there are limits on what people can wager at the kiosks overseen by the Lottery Commission. Can you tell me what those limits are?
There is a $700 wager limit per transaction and a weekly wagering limit of $700 per person.
Frank Scandale is a veteran journalist who has run newsrooms and covered some of the most high-profile stories in recent memory, including the Columbine High School mass shooting and the Sept. 11 attacks. He is currently an editor with McClatchy and has held editing roles with Gannett Inc., Digital First Media, The Denver Post and The Bergen Record. He and his partners created one of the first gambling news websites in the U.S. called The Daily Payoff. He has covered gambling issues from Colorado to New York and New Jersey, where he now lives with his family and yellow lab, Chester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.