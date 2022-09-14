The Fairfield Union Falcons, with a record of 4-1-3, are a challenging opponent for the Athens Bulldogs.
Fairfield Union Falcons shut out Bulldogs 2-0
- By Julie Owens Special to the Messenger
The Fairfield Union Falcons, with a record of 4-1-3, are a challenging opponent for the Athens Bulldogs.
Coming off a two-game winning streak, the Bulldogs rose to the challenge and played to the level of the opponent, but ultimately were defeated 2-0 at Joe Burrow Stadium Monday night.
Although the Falcons outshot the Bulldogs and possessed the ball about 60% of the time, the Bulldogs held their own. Freshman keeper for the Bulldogs, AJ Knapp, earned credibility in the pipes, as she took command of the box, scooping up shots and diving for several saves.
Senior, Julia Dick, dominated the center of the Athens defense. She outpaced the Falcon’s offenders to most balls, then skillfully distributed to teammates in the midfield.
On the Athens front line, Bella Sutton and Quinn Murphy each found themselves in several scrambles in front of the Falcon’s goal, but neither could muster a sufficiently powerful shot to breech the Falcon’s goal.
The half ended without a score.
Just six minutes into the second half, the Falcons capitalized on an opportunity, when a long shot from outside the 20-yard line ricocheted off the Athens near post. In the confusion, Falcon’s sophomore Rachael Warthman found the ball first and volleyed it into the net.
The Bulldogs had a few opportunities off of corner kicks and through balls, but the Falcons defensive line was fierce and impenetrable. The Falcon’s demonstrated good spacing and precision passing, and Athens answered with speed and determination.
With just minutes on the clock, the Falcons secured a second goal following a direct kick that was headed in by Falcon’s sophomore Abbie Pike.
Coach J.T. Schroer reflected that “We got beat by a good team. Sometimes you play well and still loose the game. That’s what happened tonight. “
The Bulldogs travel to Marietta on Thursday.
