Coming off an 18-0 win over an inexperienced Gallia Academy squad, the Alexander Lady Spartans entertained a much different opponent on Saturday. The Minford Falcons traveled to Albany for their first match of the season with a blend of veterans and newbies. At first glance, Minford fielded a comparatively larger eleven and Shane Teiman’s groups used that size difference to good advantage early into the match.


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.