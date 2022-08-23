Coming off an 18-0 win over an inexperienced Gallia Academy squad, the Alexander Lady Spartans entertained a much different opponent on Saturday. The Minford Falcons traveled to Albany for their first match of the season with a blend of veterans and newbies. At first glance, Minford fielded a comparatively larger eleven and Shane Teiman’s groups used that size difference to good advantage early into the match.
Up top, Lexi Conkel and Haley Knore bulldozed into the Spartan defense relentlessly immediately after the game’s first touch. Working off each other, Knore turned an errant clearance into a blast into the webbing. With less than eight minutes gone, the Falcons were up 1-0 and looking unstoppable.
A few minutes later it was Conkel’s turn. She gathered a Knore feed about thirty yards out and rumbled through a double team to tuck a low rip into the strings.
Down 2-0 early in the first forty, the Spartans began to gain some purchase. Starting with a bold upfield clearance by goaltender Brooklyn Metts, the defense came up with some stops. Metts thrwarted two attempts by Knore and Conkel allowing Alexander to work up some counter attacks.
A run and feed by freshman Maggie Van Nostrand to McKenna Moore lead to a jumble in front of Neveah Porter’s goal. As the ball caromed around, freshman Karah Allison found it and nailed a shot that clanged off the crossbar, almost cutting the lead in half.
Exchanging possession in the midfield for the next ten minutes, the visitors again grabbed momentum. Controlling the action and pushing deep into the defensive third, Minford worked the ball near the goal well inside the eighteen. Conkel found herself alone with the ball a few feet from the net and calmly tapped in her second tally of the day.
Down three goals, the Spartans needed some urgency to get on the scoreboard. It came less than a minute later. Weaving down the left side, Aquaria Albano smacked a shot that Porter parried away. But Albano collected the rebound. She lofted a pass to the right post where Avery Shields was camped. The sophomore leapt and headed the ball into the twine for a Spartans’ marker.
The two nearly counted again but the cross just was a touch too tall for a scoring connection. The half ended 3-1 but Alexander was starting to gell, dealing with the speed and size of Minford.
As the second stanza began, the Spartans took the game to the visitors, controlling the possession and spending a lot of time on the attack. They could not get quality strike, though, and almost gave up a goal to Knore on a steal. The senior cranked a shot that hit the crossbar with ten minutes gone.
Midway through the half, Van Nostrand barreled up Minford’s right flank, dancing through defenders, and sending a well-placed ball to the middle. Metts, now on the pitch as a midfielder, evaded a defender and pushed a pass to Moore. The tall sophomore powered a shot to the far post and the Spartans had cut the lead to 3-2.
But Knore quickly reminded the hosts of her team’s strength and speed. Crashing into the defense, she had two shots in succession that bounced of the crossbar. A few minutes later, a misplayed pass in the midfield was converted into a crushing blow. Conkel earned her third goal of the day taking that interception into the back of the net.
Though Albano and Rachel Cheadle both had good attempts late in the match, the 4-2 victory belonged to the Midford Falcons.
“I was happy with how our players were able to fight back and step up. That (Minford) was a physical team,” assistant coach Matt Van Nostrand said after the game. “We have a lot of freshman on the team this year, and they are getting a taste of what varsity high school soccer is. I thought they played pretty well.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Spartans. They will have a home tilt against always tough Lynchburg-Clay next Saturday. The boys will play following that match.
