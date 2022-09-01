We all admire and respect the bond between siblings. There are so many joys that come with seeing two young individuals grow alongside each other. Whether it be the simple joys of bickering for hours, fighting amongst each other for absolutely no reason at all. Or even one-upping your brother on the field to steal his shine. It’s all so beautiful.
Roughly 30 seconds after Brady Jaunarajs took a through ball from Owen Buckley and snuck it into the bottom right corner in the eventual 4-1 win for the Bulldogs, his brother decided that Brady was getting a little too much of the attention.
Not even enough time to go get some concessions, Austin Jaunarajs ripped one past the keeper to give Athens a commanding three goal lead.
The Bulldogs had a dominant showing throughout the entire match, controlling possession and generating nearly all the attacks on the pitch.
The attack finally broke through roughly 16 minutes into the contest when Andy Pigman ripped a nearly 30-yard shot to open the scoring.
Athens was sitting pretty after the first half. The three goals from Pigman and the Jaunarajs brothers combined with the strong defensive effort made for a relatively easy night for the Bulldogs who are now on a torrent 4-0 start to their season.
Sebas Arauz had another strong showing for the very limited times he saw the ball come his way. The keeper was barely able to touch the ball all night, and I’m not too sure if Warren even had a shot on goal against him. He was eventually subbed off late in the second half in favor of Nathan Kallet.
The only significant action of the second half came when Brady Jaunarajs decided to take back the shine from his brother. The senior was the recipient of some pretty ball movement that eventually saw Luke Scanlan rip over a cross that the captain punched in.
The Bulldogs next look to keep their undefeated start going on Thursday as they travel to Alexander to take on the Spartans.
(0) comments
