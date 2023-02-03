For every young boy or girl who awoke at 4:30 or 5 a.m. each day to travel to a possibly faraway ice rink to both sharpen and hone their hockey skills, there are likely two dreams.
One is to meet their professional hockey idol, the other is to follow in that same player’s footsteps.
Andrew Wells is one of the fortunate few who’s had the opportunity to do both.
Basically born into a hockey lineage, Wells has carved his own legacy in the sport as a senior center on the nationally ranked Ohio University hockey team.
Wells’ father, Jeff, was playing for the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League when Andrew was born in Rhode Island. They later moved to Japan where Jeff continued playing before settling down in their current home of North Canton.
For Andrew, there really was never a time he can remember not having hockey in his life or being on skates.
“I can’t even remember the first time I was on ice,” Wells told The Messenger. “As a kid I grew up playing most sports, like most kids do.”
He added that also he became more interested in hockey because of his brother, Justin.
“I used to play hockey in the basement with my brother,” Andrew said. Justin also continues to play the sport as a defenseman for the Iowa Heartlands ECHL team, an affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.
Because of his father’s playing career, Wells gravitated toward hockey. He was also fortunate enough while growing up to meet several NHL players, including his favorite, the legendary Mike Modano.
He first idolized the Minnesota North Stars (and later Dallas Stars) Hall of Famer because he was not only a “good scorer,” but also one of the greatest American-born players to ever wear an NHL sweater.
He later became a Pittsburgh Penguins fan because his dad played with future Pens Head Coach Dan Bylsma and he got to meet such superstars as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
Wells also has a direct connection to another NHL Hall of Famer, Leo Boivin, who played 19 seasons with various teams, including Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Minnesota.
It’s definitely a connection that Wells is proud of.
“Leo was probably more an inspiration for my dad than me,” Wells admitted only because of the age difference, but he is still proud that Boivin was a part of his family and likes to boast about the familial connection whenever he can.
“I’d get to see him whenever I would visit my dad’s side of the family in Canada,” Wells said, adding that “I definitely like to brag about it, though.”
That natural-born love for hockey and that previously mentioned lineage has kept Wells on skates from an early age and he has never looked back.
“I started playing house league when I was seven or eight in the Akron-Canton area.”
He noted that “It had always kind of been a goal of mine to play at the collegiate level.”
Mission accomplished.
“I was finishing up high school in 2018-19 and was talking to a couple of Division III schools. I knew a couple of guys from the area who I had played with who were on the (OU) team and they all told me how great it was to play here.”
Then former Bobcats’ Head Coach Sean Hogan reached out to Wells and he signed up with OU shortly afterwards.
It’s a decision he’s never regretted.
Now a senior, he continues to pack quite a punch to the Bobcats’ lineup.
In his 71 games as a Bobcat, Wells has scored 15 goals (including eight as of Friday this season) and 16 assists. Possessing a strong defensive skill, too, his contributions to the squad go way deeper than just on the stat sheet.
Having played just about every position in the sport, sans goaltender, because his parents steered him away from that spot, he joked, Wells feels most comfortable in his role with the Bobcats.
“I was recruited as a winger. Lio (Head OU Bobcats Hockey Coach) Lionel Mauron told me he wanted me to play center. It was a pretty easy transition,” Wells said, noting that some time as a kid playing defense also has contributed to upping his present game.
“I think I’m pretty good on the defensive side of the puck.”
While Wells’ game continues to be a work in progress, he has noticed the growth he has attained both personally and professionally since arriving at OU.
“I definitely think being on the ice and being in the weight room two-to-three times a week has made me stronger. I feel like I’ve matured as a player and have developed a good hockey sense.”
That would be an assessment that OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron would concur with.
“Andrew is a very hard-working player, who brings a lot of intensity and physicality to our lineup. He can play in all situations and both as a winger and a center. He has been one of our most valuable players this year, and I am excited to see him continue to develop every day.
“He is a centerpiece of our success. His name isn’t always on the scoresheet, but he has a way to score very big goals for us and turn the momentum around. With Andrew, I know what I am going to get every game and it is the most important thing,” Mauron said.
The coach noted a few other things about his star center.
“He’s become really aware of the way he needs to play to make an impact. In the previous years, he tended to go overboard and take a lot of penalties. He also has battled a lot of injuries during his time here. I feel he has now found his groove and he can be heavily relied upon, whether we are chasing the game or protecting a lead. He is a great leader by example,” Mauron said.
When Wells isn’t studying or on the ice, he enjoys one hobby or activity in particular.
“I love playing video games,” he said. “It’s a great way to keep in touch with my friends (who are not here at OU).”
He also admits to enjoying another activity that he feels he’s pretty good at.
“I’d like to say I’m a decent cook,” Wells said, noting that “Pasta and stir fry dishes are his go-tos.”
A management and marketing major at OU, Wells has an ambition to one day have his own business, though not just any type of business, mind you.
“It’s a dream of mine to start my own business and be an entrepreneur,” he said, adding that whatever turn that dream takes he hopes to be helping people. “I want to do something that actually makes a difference.”
One thing’s for sure, even before he starts a professional career, Wells has certainly added to the depth of this year’s OU team and his presence on the ice the past four years has made a difference for the hockey program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.