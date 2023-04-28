In a wild game where both teams combined for 25 runs and 37 hits, Federal Hocking softball came back from an 8-0 deficit in the first inning and outlasted the Lady Spartans in a 13-12 defeat of Alexander.
Mia Basim led all hitters at the plate with a 4-5 day. The catcher tallied four RBIs and a run scored in the win. Ava Tate added three hits and three RBIs while Danielle Rymer, Katelyn Miller and Audry Clingenpeel all had multiple hits. Lillian Crow, Rorie Tabler, Ellery Dity and Maddie Hines all had a hit and an RBI as well for Federal Hocking.
For Alexander, they were guided by three-hit days from Kaylee Hudnall, Jaycie Jordan, Rylee Bush and Micaela Moat. All recorded at least one RBI with Hudnall’s three-RBI day leading the way. Makiya Radcliff and Darian Lallier had two hits while Sarah Harris, Macie Swart and Ryleigh Ryder each had one apiece
After the opening half inning, it initially looked as if it was going to become a blowout for the Lady Spartans. Highlighted by five RBI hits in the frame, Alexander took an 8-0 lead after the first at-bats.
The Lady Spartans would draw three straight walks to start off the night before Jordan drove in a pair with a single to left field. RBI hits by Swart, Bush, Moat and Hudnall would round out scoring in the frame.
Federal Hocking then began a slow comeback effort with three of their own in the bottom of the first. Basim would single in Tate as the second batter of the inning and then Crow would immediately drive a triple to center field, scoring Basim. Tabler would smack an RBI double later in the inning to round out scoring.
The Lady Lancers would add one more in the bottom of the fourth but otherwise, both teams went scoreless until the fifth inning.
Hudnall’s RBI single in the inning would highlight a two-run frame for Alexander, giving them a 10-4 lead at the time.
Federal Hocking would start to seriously cut into the lead after that. Consecutive RBI singles from Hines, Tate and Basim would start off scoring and then an RBI single from Ditty later in the frame would cut the deficit down to two runs.
Tate would then tie the game up in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run triple to right field. Basim would then take the lead for Federal Hocking with an RBI single that would score Tate, giving the Lady Lancers a 11-10 advantage.
The Lady Spartans weren’t done fighting yet though. Moat and Hudnall would start off the seventh inning with consecutive inside-the-park home runs to regain a 12-11 lead going into the bottom of the final frame.
Following a single and two walks for the Lady Lancers, Clingenpeel would tie the game up with an RBI single past Alexander’s second baseman. Hines would then step up to bat with the chance to win the game. She wouldn’t have to do anything though as Miller stole home, giving the Lady Lancers a much-needed comeback victory over an Athens County foe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.