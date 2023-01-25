The Federal Hocking Lancers continued their dominance of the Tri-Valley Conference on Tuesday night with a 74-45 blowout victory over Belpre on the road. Winning their 15th straight contest after dropping the first two to start the season, the Lancers haven’t lost since the opening days of December.


