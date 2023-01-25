The Federal Hocking Lancers continued their dominance of the Tri-Valley Conference on Tuesday night with a 74-45 blowout victory over Belpre on the road. Winning their 15th straight contest after dropping the first two to start the season, the Lancers haven’t lost since the opening days of December.
Guiding Federal Hocking as usual was Tariq Cottrill. The junior poured in 27 points while shooting 6-10 from the free throw line in the win. He was supplemented by the shooting strokes of Caden Chapman and Andrew Airhart, who each tallied three three-pointers in the win.
Federal Hocking (15-2, 8-0 Tri-Valley II) wasted absolutely no time making this an incredibly lopsided contest. Off the back of a 17-point first quarter from Cottrill, the Lancers found themselves with a 25-14 lead after one frame. Airhart was the only other player from Federal Hocking to score in the opening quarter, hitting a pair of three’s and another bucket. He finished the night with 13 points.
Tucker Liston scored eight of Belpre’s (9-8, 5-3) 14 points in the first quarter but still found themselves down double-digits after one. Liston ultimately finished with a team-leading 11 points.
It didn’t get any easier for the Golden Eagles though. Dealing with a tough defensive unit, Federal Hocking only allowed one bucket and a pair of free throws in the quarter.
On the flip side, the Lancers had no plan of slowing down. They scored 23 points in the second, 10 of those coming from Chapman who finished the night with 15 points.
The barrage of points allowed Federal Hocking to go into the halftime break with a 48-18 lead.
The Lancers kept up the pace out of the locker room. As a team, they hit three shots from behind the arc en route to an 18-point third quarter, increasing their lead even further.
With such a hefty advantage entering the final eight minutes, scoring began to slow down as reserves started entering the game. Still though, they were able to stay strong defensively and only give up 10 points to Belpre in the final quarter, allowing them to cruise to the conference victory.
