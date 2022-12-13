Being outpaced in the second half, Federal Hocking dropped a Tri-Valley Conference - Hocking matchup against Eastern on Monday night, falling 45-41 at home.
Led by Larissa McDaniel, the Lancers (5-3, 1-2) actually went into the halftime break with a lead. Pacing Federal Hocking with 18 points, the sophomore had eight of those in the first half, including two three’s to help build an initial lead.
While not exactly excelling offensively to start, the Lancers were able to withstand initial pressure from the Eagles (2-2, 1-1), holding them to six first quarter points before going into halftime with a 20-17 lead.
Exploding in the second half, Erica Durst was a huge part to Eastern recapturing and holding on to the lead for the long run. Durst had 12 of her 16 total points in the latter half of the game.
While Eastern jumped out ahead with a 17-point third quarter, Federal Hocking was able to keep it a one score game by the end of three with a 12-point performance of their own in the quarter.
McDaniel had seven in the quarter while Takira Walker and Rorie Tabler each had a bucket. The two freshmen each finished with seven points apiece in the loss.
Ultimately, the comeback effort wasn’t as Eastern held off a fourth quarter push from the Lancers and were able to run the clock out to a four-point victory.
Coming out with a conference loss, Federal Hocking tries to bounce back with another chance to grab a TVC win later this week. They’ll go on the road on Thursday to take on Waterford. The state champions from a year prior have gotten off to a rough start, sitting at 1-3 overall currently.
