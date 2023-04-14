Going into the bottom of the eighth with a 6-5 lead, Federal Hocking ultimately fell by walk-off to Waterford by an 8-7 score on the road.
The Lady Lancers collected 12 hits on the day, led by three-hit performances from Mia Basim and Makynlee Baker. Lillian Crown and Katelyn Miller each recorded two hits in the win while Isabel Tores had four RBIs in a 1-4 day at the plate.
The lancers opened up the game with four straight hits to bring in the first three runs of the game, capped off by a two-run double from Tores. Waterford though would be able to respond instantly, scoring two in the bottom of the first to cut the lead down to one at the time.
A two-run inside the park home run from Kari Carney in the bottom of the third would give Waterford their first lead of the day. Federal Hocking would later tie the game up at four with a sacrifice fly from Tores that would score Basim.
It wouldn’t be until the top of the sixth that either team made a move. Sophie Huffman would grab an RBI single for the Lady Wildcats to take a 5-4 lead.
After a walk and a single got a couple of runners aboard in the top of the seventh, a fielder’s choice groundout from Tores would bring in the game tying run. Waterford would be able to load the bases in the bottom of the inning with one out, but couldn’t get a runner across, sending the game into extras.
An RBI single from Danielle Rymer in the top of the eighth would give Federal Hocking the lead late in the night. The hope would quickly be gashed as a double from Elaina Hamrick on an 0-2 count would bring in the final two runs, giving Waterford the walk-off victory.
