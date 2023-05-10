Federal Hocking’s season came to an abrupt end on Tuesday, falling 13-3 to No. 18 seeded Piketon on the road in the Sectional Semi-Finals. The Lady Lancers picked up eight hits in the five inning contest, but couldn’t handle the continuous barrage from the Lady Redstreaks.
Makynlee Baker, Lillian Crow and Danielle Rymer all stood out in the final game of the year, all collecting two hits. Rymer also had the team’s lone RBI. Rorie Tabler and Mia Basim also notched one hit apiece.
For what the game ended up becoming, there were actually some glimpses of hope for Federal Hocking to pull off the comeback early. After Piketon grabbed an initial two-run lead after the first frame, the Lady Lancers shot out for three runs in the second inning to take a lead.
Baker and Crow started off the inning with a pair of hits, putting runners in scoring position with no outs. Rymer would then single into left field, bringing in the first run of the game. Some defensive miscues from Piketon would then allow the final two runs to score.
The hope would be quickly gashed though as the Lady Redstreaks poured on seven runs on seven hits in the bottom of the second, making it a 9-3 game.
Federal Hocking had chances after, including multiple opportunities with the bases loaded, but couldn’t seem to muster anything more. Piketon would go on to score at least one more in each of the remaining innings, cruising to the victory.
