After coming off of a couple of losses over the past week, Federal Hocking got back in the win column on Monday night with a 60-38 victory over Southern in a TVC - Hocking showdown. Larissa McDaniel paced the Lancers with 21 points in the win.
Federal Hocking (6-4, 2-3) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Led by six first quarter points from Kyndal Sneeden, The Lancers found themselves with a 13-3 lead after the first quarter.
The three points from Southern (2-4, 0-3) came from a two-point basket from Kiersten Rose and a free throw from Michelle Adkins.
The script seemingly flipped in the second quarter. Southern came out firing to the tune of 18 points in the second frame, led by Adkins with nine in the quarter. She ultimately finished with 13 for the Tornadoes.
Despite the monster quarter from Southern, the Lancers were able to keep their lead and pour in 11 for the quarter. McDaniel hit two three’s in the second frame for Federal Hocking. They went into the halftime break with a 24-21 lead.
Something must’ve been said at halftime, because the Lancers came out of the break and took the game over. McDaniel went on to have 12 of a 23 point third quarter from Federal Hocking.
Takira Walker also added six of her 14 total points in that frame.
After jumping out to a 14-point lead by the end of the fourth quarter, Federal Hocking locked up on defense to help secure the win. They held Southern to five points in the final frame.
Led by Addison Jackson’s five fourth quarter points, the Lancers put up 13 in the final frame to help bring us to the final score. Jackson scored 11 points on the night on three three-point shots and a two-point basket.
Back in the win column, Federal Hocking sees Trimble come into town for another conference matchup.
