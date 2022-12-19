Kicking off a day full of basketball over at Alexander High School for the 2022 Spartan Classic, Federal Hocking was able to withstand a comeback effort from Paint Valley to squeak out a 76-74 victory over the Bearcats on Saturday.
For what ended up eventually being a wire-to-wire win for the Lancers, Federal Hocking (4-2, 2-0) could not have started off any better.
Led by Andrew Airhard, the Lancers hit five straight three’s to start off the game, six in total for the first quarter. The junior had three of his five buckets in the first quarter, all coming from long range. He finished with 15 points on the night.
“We like to play in transition whenever we can, we’re fortunate that we do have several kids who can knock down shots,” Jonathan Thomson, the head coach of the Lancers said after the win. “Foul trouble kind of slowed us down in the second quarter but I’m very fortunate this year a lot of shooters on the team. I feel like I can give all of them the green light.”
Not far behind him was Tariq Cottrill, who hit two from beyond the arc himself in the first. The junior was effective at running the offense and getting his teammates involved all night. Still, he ultimately led the team with 25 points in the win.
“He played really well today, we’ve been pushing him really hard in practice and things along that line. His passing and everything has been really stepping up,” Thomson said about his starting guard. “I know he can shoot, he’s proved that many, many times. He’s got the green light from pretty well anywhere on the floor. But I love it when he plays defense the way he played defense. His defense was on point today, he created a lot of deflection tips.”
Not just Cottrill, but the entire Lancer’s roster performed exceptionally well in the first half. From the tip they played a suffocating brand of defense, full court pressing and forcing Paint Valley (5-3, 2-1) into a litany of turnovers. This allowed them to get easy buckets often, building up as much as an 11-point lead in the first half.
As mentioned though, foul trouble killed their chances of a blowout in the second quarter. At least 10 Bearcat points came from free throws in the quarter, only giving the Lancers a 38-33 lead heading into the break.
Federal Hocking came out firing out of the half though. Much like the first half, a mixture of three’s and open looks from turnovers allowed the Lancers to build up a 16-point lead midway through the third quarter. Then, the lead disappeared nearly as quickly as they gained it.
“We wouldn’t rebound at all… Hats off to 20 (Dax Estep), he flat out beat us up on the boards. He was scoring at will, we were trying to front him and our guys wouldn’t do that a lot. When we would, there wasn’t backside help like we wanted. Just flaws late in the game that we’ve got to get better at obviously in order to win bigger games… we’ll grow from here.”
Estep led all players in the game with 32 points. He scored 24 of those in the second half. He was the driving force to cutting the lead down to single digits in the final quarter.
Cottrill and Iden Miller were big parts in desperately holding the lead in the fourth quarter. The guard posted five points in the quarter while Miller scored seven of his 15 points in that last frame.
Seeing the lead disappear in front of them, it was all about fighting the clock at that point. Paint Valley started to hit from deep, even cutting the lead down to one point late in the game.
Federal Hocking hit some free throws, but the Bearcats still found themselves down two with a chance to win at the buzzer. A deep three was off the mark, allowing the Lancers to walk away with a victory to kick off the tournament.
Federal Hocking next hits the court on Tuesday for a conference matchup with Waterford at home.
