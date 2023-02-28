THE PLAINS - You never know what you’re going to see when you walk into a gymnasium. You could just stumble upon an instant classic.
That’s exactly what happened in The Plains on Monday night as Federal Hocking outlasted Eastern Pike 60-59 in an all-time, back-and-forth showdown in the District Semi-Finals.
“Honestly I don’t even know what to say. I just kept saying ‘Finally,’” Jonathan Thompson, the head coach of Federal Hocking said after the win when discussing what the win meant for him and the program. “It’s been literally since 1970 since we’ve actually won this game. Coming in with a lot of preparation, having these kids working hard and trying to get their mindsets right. I’m so proud of them, we got it down.”
Taking over in the second half once again, Tariq Cottrill led all scorers with 24 for the Lancers while Andrew Airhart and Caden Chapman added 16 and 14 points respectively.
For Eastern, Jace White paced the Eagles with 23 points while Tucker and Neil Leist each added 11 points.
The opening minutes after tip-off told a different story however. The Lancers opened up with a barrage of three-pointers from a litany of different players to take early control on the night.
Airhart had drilled his second three-pointer of the night only a few seconds earlier when Scotty Balch hit a corner three-pointer off an inbounds play sent the Eagles into a timeout down 17-6 with just under two minutes left in the first quarter.
T.J. Richards ended the Lancer run, allowing the Eagles to make a late run of their own to cut the lead down to five at the end of the first quarter.
The momentum didn’t stop there for Eastern. White got the second frame started with an and-1 bucket through contact, slashing the lead down to one possession.
Chapman hit a jumper to extend the lead, but Tucker Leist came down immediately and drilled a three-pointer to make it a one-point game. Federal Hocking would respond though, going on an 11-3 run to extend the lead up to nine once again.
As it would become a running theme throughout the night, Federal Hocking constantly fought off comeback attempts all night. Any time they would be able to extend the lead back towards double-digits though, there was something missing. They could never seem to activate the kill switch and blow Eastern out. They consistently let them hang around all night to make it a tense game.
“I don’t know what we were missing or not, we just couldn’t get over that little hump to get our run going. That’s the product of a quality basketball team we just played as well. When things are going like that, that’s two basketball teams on the floor battling with each other. One’s getting stops and the other’s getting stops. It’s hard to execute the way you want to execute and it’s hard to make runs against those types of opponents.”
That’s exactly what happened to end the first as the Eagles went on a late run of their own highlighted by a Tucker Leist three-pointer and a late make from Neil Leist. They were able to cut the lead down to three points and Federal Hocking only went into the break with a 34-31 advantage.
After only scoring six points in the first half, Cottrill made his move to take over the night. He got the second half started with a layup and then drilled a three-pointer shortly after.
Airhart and Cottrill would then trade buckets for a few minutes as Federal Hocking was able to push the lead toward double-digits once again. Eastern was soon able to cut the lead down to four once again but a late three-pointer from Airhart and a bucket from Balch gave the Lancers a 54-47 lead going into the final quarter.
It could’ve been easy for Eastern to fold and give in at that point, but with how the game was going you knew that it was going to get good again.
White did just that by ripping a three-pointer to start the final frame and then hitting another bucket to cut the lead down to two.
Shortly after, White would score once again to tie the game up at 56 apiece. It was the first time since the start of the night that Eastern was not trailing.
Cottrill responded by hitting 1-2 free throws to give the Lancers the lead once again.
Then everything stopped.
The junior hit that free throw with roughly around five minutes left in the game. Neither team would be able to score for nearly the next four minutes as the game remained deadlocked with the anticipation and nerves growing with every second ticking off.
Coming out of a timeout with just under 1:45 left in the game, Thompson made a brash decision. He decided at that point that they were going to play for the free throws. He had Cottrill and the others on the court attempt to hold possession for the final minutes to drain out the clock.
It’s a dangerous decision because of the consequences. One accidental turnover and then they would’ve been playing without the lead.
The best decisions were never the easiest though as the plan worked perfectly and they were able to dribble out the lock down to 39 seconds before Eastern was forced to foul.
“Obviously not completely confident at times but it does pay off when you’ve got a nice point guard who can dribble the basketball and obviously understands the situation with a high IQ,” Thompson said about the risk with deciding to dribble the clock out. “All five of those kids on the floor at that moment executed. I’m proud of them.”
Chapman hit one at the line and the Eagles still had a chance with possession down two points. An illegal screen ruined their chances as Airhart received a cross-court heave right after and the lead was increased to two possessions.
Neil Leist then drilled a three-pointer with just about 10 seconds left to make it a one-point game, but in the midst of the chaos Federal Hocking was able to chuck the ball up the court and dribble out the clock.
They walked away with a one-point win as a stunned crowd at Athens High School were still processing what they had just seen.
With the win now in the rear-view for Federal Hocking, they next shift their sights toward a District Final where they’ll see Notre Dame at the Convocation Center at Ohio University. The matchup is set for Thursday with an 8:15 p.m. start time.
“That’s been the goal all year,” Thompson said about reaching the Convo. “To get it done, I’m ecstatic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.