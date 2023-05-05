STEWART — Everybody’s aware of that Yogi Berra quote about baseball and his inability to understand basic math when discussing the physical/mental differences. Looking at how the Tri-Valley Conference-Hocking matchup between Trimble and Federal Hocking ended up on Wednesday, he might’ve been right despite the numerical fallacies.
With both teams combining for nine errors in the game, the Lancers squeaked out a 3-2 home win over the Tomcats.
“That seems to be our year right there, we try to give it away every time,” James Conrath, the head coach of Federal Hocking joked after the win. “Defensively we definitely make it fun out there for the other team.”
Despite not scoring a single run until the sixth inning, Trimble found themselves in position to win the game late. Paul Sharp walked up to the plate in the top of the seventh as the potential leading run with men on the corners. He would ground out to bring in one run, but Caleb Cahoe was unaware that the ball ever touched the ground, standing in between the bases in confusion before ultimately being tagged out for the double play.
The instance was just one of a day full of struggles and mental errors from the Tomcats in the one-run loss.
“We made too many mistakes and didn’t hit the ball well there at the end of the game. Just missing signs, we didn’t show up ready to play today and that’s what happens.” Chaz Mohler, the head coach of Trimble said after the loss.
Aside from the chances late, the Trimble bats were cooled throughout the day from a great performance from Iden Miller on the mound for Federal Hocking.
The senior would go all seven innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out seven and only allowing one walk.
“He’s a gamer,” Conrath bluntly said about his star pitcher. “He is without a doubt probably one of the best baseball players I’ve ever coached. When he wants it, he goes and gets it. He pitched one heck of a game tonight.”
With the number of errors from both sides, the hit totals were kept low for the day. Federal Hocking’s only hits game from Brady Bond and Brody Rutter.
For Trimble, the Tomcats gathered five hits on the day. Chayse Henry, Bennie Warren, Cole Wright, Chase Patton and Sharp each had a hit. Wright also had the lone RBI for the team.
On the mound, Patton got the start and managed the scoreboard fairly well despite control issues. He would ultimately allow three earned runs and five walks, striking out one while allowing only a pair of hits. Cahoe would then finish the final 1.2 innings, striking out a pair while leaving the Lancers hitless.
Federal Hocking was able to jump on some early errors from Trimble to take a lead in the first inning. Following a walk and an error to start the game, Bond would single in the first run of the game to give the Lancers a lead.
Federal Hocking would bring two more across in the following frame when a hit by pitch and a walk would later allow Rutter to single in a pair, making it a 3-0 game midway through the second.
Both teams would go scoreless over the next three frames before Trimble finally broke through in the sixth.
Henry would get on base with a single before later being driven in on an RBI single from Wright. The Tomcats would score its final run on the confusing double play in the seventh but couldn’t do much after, ultimately falling by one run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.