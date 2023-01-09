Coming off of a conference loss to South Gallia earlier in the week, the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers rebounded with a 61-42 win over county rival Alexander on Saturday. Kyndal Snedden led the way for Federal Hocking with 19 points, including an 11-12 mark from the free throw line.
A balanced first quarter scoring attack allowed the Lancers to take an early lead in this one. Tiffany Allen had four of her six points in the quarter.
Julianna Cain, who finished the night leading all scorers with 20 points on the night, scored five in the first quarter for Alexander as they found themselves down 11-7 after one.
Led by Snedden, Federal Hocking started to score efficiently after the first frame. They scored 20 second quarter points to take a double-digit lead. Takira Walker had five of her 12 total points in the quarter, guiding the Lady Lancers to a 31-15 lead going into the locker room.
Although Alexander was attempting to make a comeback effort, Federal Hocking outpaced the Spartans to keep building the lead. Kaylee Hudnall scored five of her seven total points in the third for Alexander.
Going into the fourth quarter with a 20-point lead, Federal Hocking had a comfortable cushion in case the worst case scenario occurred. It didn’t, Larissa McDaniel scored eight of her 17 total points to help guide the Lancers.
Cain scored 12 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the clock ticked down to the 19-point victory for Federal Hocking.
