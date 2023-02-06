The Federal Hocking Lancers took one more step towards a perfect division record in the Tri-Valley Conference II on Friday night with a 81-66 thrashing of Trimble at home. Tariq Cottrill led all scorers on the night with 28 points on 11-27 shooting from the floor as the Lancers continued their dominance over the rest of the division with only days remaining left in the regular season.
While it wasn’t from the ways they’re used to, Federal Hocking was still able to find ways to continue to pour points on the board. A team based so much on three-point shooting, the Lancers had an off night from beyond the arc. The team shot 9-44 from deep, good for a 20% mark.
For all the troubles they had from deep, it was the complete opposite once they stepped within the arc. The team hit 70% of their two-point attempts to make up for their lack of success from deep.
Caden Chapman went 6-6 from two-point territory on the night, good for 17 points, while Iden Miller had 10 points while shooting a perfect 3-3 from two-point range.
While Federal Hocking was able to find what was working for them on the night and execute it near perfectly, Trimble did about as much as they could to stay in it.
The team shot 54% from the field in total during the night and was led by Michael Clark, who poured in 28 points in the loss. The junior was 10-19 from the floor while adding three rebounds and a couple of steals.
The only other Tomcats to reach double-digits were Cole Wright and Levi Weber. Wright was 6-8 from the field for 14 points while Weber had 12 on 5-6 shooting while adding nine rebounds and a pair of steals.
For as well as Trimble shot, it was just simply too tall of a task to keep up with the Lacers. Scoring at least 20 points in the first three-quarters, Federal Hocking did their absolute best to tarnish the good shooting night for Trimble.
After a 26-point second quarter, the Lancers found themselves going into the locker room at halftime with a 47-32 lead.
Both teams came out of the halftime break scorching hot. Each team was able to put up 27 points in the quarter. Scoring then quickly halted on each side in the fourth, but enough damage had been done already, allowing Federal Hocking to cruise to another conference victory.
