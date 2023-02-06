The Federal Hocking Lancers took one more step towards a perfect division record in the Tri-Valley Conference II on Friday night with a 81-66 thrashing of Trimble at home. Tariq Cottrill led all scorers on the night with 28 points on 11-27 shooting from the floor as the Lancers continued their dominance over the rest of the division with only days remaining left in the regular season.


