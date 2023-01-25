The Federal Hocking Lady Lancers snapped a three-game skid on Monday night with a tight 53-50 comeback victory over Belpre on the road. Bella Mcvey paced Federal Hocking with 15 points on four made three-pointers and shot 3-3 from the free throw line.
Pacing right behind her was Kyndal Snedden, who added 13 points while shooting 7-11 from the free throw for the Lady Lancers.
Early in the night, it seemed as if Federal Hocking (10-8, 4-6 Tri-Valley - Hocking) was on their way to their fourth straight loss. Belpre (3-15, 4-6) hit a trio of three-pointers in the midst of a 14-point quarter that gave the Golden Eagles a seven-point lead after one frame.
The Lady Lancers started to slowly cut at the lead in the next quarter. Outscoring Belpre 13-12 in the second quarter, Federal Hocking was able to make it a 26-20 game going into the halftime break.
Snedden scored five of her points in the second to help guide the Lady Lancers. On the other bench, Maddie Garber scored six of her nine total points for Belpre.
Coming out of the third quarter, Federal Hocking struggled to string together made baskets. Takira Walker and Ava Tolson were the only Lady Lancers to hit shots in the third. A majority of their points came from Snedden, who went 5-8 from the line in the quarter.
In part because of that, Belpre was able to outscore them 12-10 in the third, giving the Golden Eagles a 38-30 lead heading into the final frame.
The script got completely flipped in the fourth as Federal Hocking came out firing. Led by three three-pointers from Mcvey, the Lady Lancers dominated en route to a 23-point fourth quarter.
They held Belpre to 12 points for the third straight quarter and were eventually able to hold on for the victory.
