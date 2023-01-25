The Federal Hocking Lady Lancers snapped a three-game skid on Monday night with a tight 53-50 comeback victory over Belpre on the road. Bella Mcvey paced Federal Hocking with 15 points on four made three-pointers and shot 3-3 from the free throw line.


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.