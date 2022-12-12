NELSONVILLE — In the midst of a double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon against Federal Hocking, Cayleigh Dupler hit a heave from a step in front of the center-court circle for Nelsonville-York to make it a 65-64 game in the last minute of action.
Takira Walker subsequently went 1-2 from the free throw line to make it a two point lead for the Lancers (5-2, 1-1) with seconds left on the clock. The Buckeyes last second hopes were foiled as Rorie Tabler blocked the final shot to give Federal Hocking a 66-64 win over an Athens County foe.
Although it was ultimately a defensive possession that won the game for the Lancers, some thought it was the best offensive showing they’ve had in quite some time.
“That’s the best our offense has looked in two years, honestly,” Amos Cottrill, the head coach of Federal Hocking candidly said after the win. “We moved the ball well, we made great decisions and we knocked down shots.”
The humming offense was once again led by Walker, who had 26 points on the night with a 10-12 mark from the free throw line. Finishing strong both early and late, the freshman had eight points in both the first and final quarter.
“As a freshman we know that she’s going to make mistakes,” Cottrill said about his star point guard. “It’s not even her natural position. We gave her some freedom but today she read the defense really well, she made smart decisions. They sagged off of her, she hit shots. She proved she’s a capable player.”
Scoring nearly 20 points in both of the first quarters, Federal Hocking theoretically should’ve been able to get out to a more than comfortable lead heading into the half. Audry Clingenpeel had 13 of her 16 total points for the Lancers in the first half. Nelsonville-York was able to keep up just enough to keep it in striking distance.
It was a three-headed attack for the Buckeyes on Saturday. Airah Lavy led her team with 26 points, including four three-pointers in the final quarter that was a huge catalyst to sparking the comeback effort.
Brooklyn Richards and Dupler each poured in 16 for the Buckeyes, with Dupler scoring 11 of those in the first half to help keep them afloat.
“We struggled a little bit to find our rhythm in the first half,” Mark Truax, the head coach of the Buckeyes said after the loss. “In the second half we got some good looks. They went more of a zone in the second half against us and we nailed down some shots.”
Facing an 11-point deficit coming out of the half, Nelsonville-York began to slowly cut at the lead. They were able to get 14 third-quarter points, but still faced being down 50-42 heading into the final frame.
Lavy started her three barrage to start to cut the lead back down after Federal Hocking came out firing in the final quarter. A rebound and putback from Walker made it a ten-point game before Truax called a timeout with just under four minutes left.
From there the Buckeyes came out firing. Lavy and Richards combined to spark a comeback that saw Nelsonville-York cut the lead down to two before Richards fouled out.
“They basically dug deep down and gave what they had,” Truax said regarding the perseverance of his team to bounce back. “We’ve fought through some sicknesses this week and being strapped with kids out with the flu… It’s a credit to them that they dug deep down and gave us a chance to win that game.”
Dupler’s long three pushed it back to a one-point game, but Tabler’s subsequent block on the following end secured the victory for Federal Hocking.
“That’s the change from this year to last year, that’s our growth,” Cottrill said about his team’s ability to withstand the late push from Nelsonville-York. “We’ve worked a lot on just understanding the value of possessions and that’s really what was the difference.”
