Just before the holiday break kicked off, Trimble and Federal Hocking faced off in an Tri-Valley Conference - Hocking showdown on the court. Takira Walker led all scorers with 18 points on the night as the Lady Lancers cruised to a 51-37 victory over the Lady Tomcats.
Picking up speed as the game wore on, Federal Hocking struggled at first at home last Thursday. Thanks in part to three different people hitting a shot from behind the arc, Trimble was able to grab an 11-7 lead after the first quarter.
First quarter points from Federal Hocking came from a couple of buckets from Walker and the team hitting a few free throws.
The pace started to pick up in the second for Federal Hocking. Walker added six in the quarter but the Lady Lancers themselves hit a trio of shots from beyond the arc to help put up a 17-spot in the second quarter, guiding them to a 24-17 lead going into the break.
Out of the break, Federal Hocking locked down defensively, only allowing four Trimble points in the quarter. Mckenzie Eing had all four points in the frame.
Federal Hocking slowly built up their lead further in the third, scoring 13 points on a few more shots from deep. Larissa McDaniel had six of her 13 total points in the third.
The Tomcats tried to stage a comeback in the final frame, only to fall short in the end. Jaylee Orsborne had seven of her 13 total points in the fourth quarter, including a 4-4 mark from the free throw line.
Walker had seven herself in the fourth to help quell the comeback. That all culminated towards the final 14-point margin of victory for Federal Hocking.
The Lady Lancers suit up next for a home matchup with Crooksville on Wednesday.
Trimble on the other hand next matches up against another county rival with Nelsonville-York on Wednesday, January 4.
