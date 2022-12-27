Just before the holiday break kicked off, Trimble and Federal Hocking faced off in an Tri-Valley Conference - Hocking showdown on the court. Takira Walker led all scorers with 18 points on the night as the Lady Lancers cruised to a 51-37 victory over the Lady Tomcats.


