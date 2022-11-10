Four Bulldogs named to Southeast Golf Coaches All-District Team Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coaches in the Southeast District recently met at Vinton County High School to vote on All-District Honors. Athens seniors Nathan Shadik and Jay Choi received First Team honors for Division I, senior Milan Hall earned Second Team honors and sophomore Eli McCarthy garnered an Honorable Mention.In Division II, Alexander's Stanley Viny earned a spot on the First Team squad while teammate Austin Stevens received an Honorable Mention.Andrew Airhard of Federal Hocking and Blaceton Moose of Trimble were Honorable Mentions for Division III. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags First Team Honorable Mention Sport Team Senior Honor Eli Mccarthy Nathan Shadik Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
