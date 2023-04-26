CORNING – Miller hosted Federal Hocking on Saturday, coming away with an 11-5 victory. The Falcons, down 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, scored eight runs with the help of five hits and three walks, allowing the Falcons to run away with the game.
Miller Freshman Bryce Dorsey led off the bottom half of the fourth with a line drive single to right field. After a walk to Nick Thompson, Maddox Bolyard singled to left to load the bases. Joey Monson was then hit by a pitch to tie the game at one apiece. Three straight hits followed, with Logan Doughty driving a two-run single to left, followed by a double by Braden Crawford and another double by Gaige Canter, giving the Falcons a 6-1 lead. Connor Kaido then scored Ganter when he reached first on an error, to make it 7-1. Kaido would later score on a Nick Thompson groundout.
Miller tacked on three more insurance runs in the sixth enroute to their 11-5 win. Crawford got the win on the mound, going four and one-third innings, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Riley Post pitched the final two and two-thirds, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out one. Ganter led the Falcons at the plate, going 3-4 with three doubles, one RBI, and scoring twice. Dorsey finished the day 2-3 with two singles and a stolen base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.