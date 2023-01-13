The Trimble Lady Tomcats broke a significant losing streak on Thursday night with a 44-38 Tri-Valley Conference — Hocking win over Belpre. Jaylee Orsborne and Rilynn Fouts each added 12 points in the victory to pace Trimble.
Despite ultimately walking away with the victory, it initially looked as if it would be another long night for the Lady Tomcats. Struggling to get any real offense going, Trimble could only muster up nine first quarter points.
They found themselves down seven after the first quarter. Belpre was able to hit three shots from deep to help build the initial lead. They must’ve used up all of their early energy though as the Golden Eagles went blank in the second frame.
Belpre scored zero points in the second quarter, allowing Trimble to get right back into the thick of this one. A 12-point second quarter led by Orsborne, who went 5-10 from the free throw line in the frame, helped allow them to switch the tides completely and grab a 5-point lead heading into the halftime break.
Joelle Richards also pitched in four of her six total points in the quarter.
Roles reversed once again in the third. McKenzie Eing, who finished with seven points on the night, scored all five points for the Lady Tomcats in the third quarter.
On the other side, Belpre regained the lead in part to a 15-point performance themselves in the frame due to a balanced scoring attack. Julia Way scored five of her team-leading 10 points in the third. At the end of the quarter the Golden Eagles found themselves once again with a five-point lead over Trimble.
The Lady Tomcats then had their highest scoring output in the final frame. Shooting 6-15 from the free throw line as a team, Fouts and Abby Weber were able to help lead an 18-point outburst in the quarter to grab the lead and eventually the win. They were able to hold Belpre to only seven and ran down the clock to the six-point win at the end.
Looking to ride some momentum, Trimble hits the floor on Saturday afternoon for a non-conference matchup with Vinton County.
