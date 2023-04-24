Tim Albin and co

From left to right: Ohio HC Tim Albin, Frank Solich, Former Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne and Brooke Albin pose together during the Nebraska spring game where the former head coach was being honored.

 Submitted photo from Brooke Albin

The Nebraska football locker room in the their facility will carry the name of former Cornhusker head coach and standout fullback Frank Solich. The naming of the facility in Solich’s honor was announced publicly at halftime of Saturday’s spring game at Memorial Stadium, according to a press release from the school.


