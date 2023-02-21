PIKETON - As a competitor, you never want to admit that another team is simply just better than you. It goes against everything you work for if defeat has already seeped into your mind, directly impacting how you play and compete.
Once it’s over though, you can objectively reflect on the moment and comfort yourself about the reality of the night. Sometimes, a team is just simply better than you on any given night, and that’s ok.
The Athens Lady Bulldogs were fully aware coming into the night that they would be going up against a juggernaut. Traveling out to Piketon High School, Athens faced off against a now 22-2 Sheridan team that has only seen one loss since Dec. 17.
The Lady Generals proved exactly why they haven’t had to deal with losing all that much this season, exploding offensively en route to a 73-49 win over the Lady Bulldogs in the District Semi-Finals.
“Offensively they were so smooth. We knew that going into this,” Phil Koska, the Head Coach of Athens, said after the loss. “They play super tight defense. They match up really well 1-7.”
Sheridan just simply had too much firepower on the offensive side of the ball, raining down three-pointers with ease while also driving into the lane seemingly whenever they wanted to.
Not to mention, they started off stout on the defensive side of the ball. That was significant because, as they game went on, Athens began to keep up with Sheridan in the scoresheet. The Lady Generals were just able to build such a quick lead that it seemed insurmountable from early on.
Before you could blink Sheridan was able to build a double-digit lead, going up 12-2 with roughly two minutes left in the first quarter. Athens closed the gap slightly with a layup from Ella Chapman followed by a three-pointer from Olivia Smart.
Despite the rough start, Athens fought back enough to find themselves in position to strike back, down 14-8 after the first frame.
As a good team does though, Sheridan quickly made sure they established control once again, going on a 6-0 run to start the second quarter. Quinn Banks stopped the run with a three-pointer but that’s about as close as it got.
Using a three-point barrage where they hit four from deep in the second quarter, Sheridan then went on an 14-4 run to push the lead over 20 at the time.
Athens was able to grab a few buckets late in the half but a buzzer-beating make from Shaeffer just reaffirmed how dominant Sheridan was playing on the night, taking a 44-19 lead going into the halftime break.
Coming out of the locker room, Athens seemed better prepared offensively and started to show some signs of life on that end of the court.
Emily Zuber got the second half started with a bucket inside and then Chapman went on a little run of her own quickly after that.
As a team, the loss can be consoled with the fact that it was a team nearly entirely made up of underclassmen. Nearly every contributor on the team will still be a Lady Bulldog for at least two more years. The future is bright in Athens, but they will have to replace a rather significant part of their team.
Zuber was the only senior on the team and was also the best rebounder on the squad. While it’s incredibly impressive that they were able to rely on freshman and sophomores for scoring all year, they’re going to be missing a huge presence inside the paint.
“We’re going to have to work all summer to figure out how to rebound because she is a vital part of our offensive rebounding. We need her, we need those rebounds.”
Back into the game, Asa Holcombe hit consecutive three-pointers as Athens’ offense really started to work into form. Just unluckily for them though, Sheridan’s offensive attack didn’t slow down either.
Athens was able to start scoring more consistently, but they just couldn’t cut into the lead as Sheridan would respond nearly every time. Just to top it off, the Lady Generals hit another buzzer-beater, this time a three-pointer that gave them a 62-35 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Whether it was just bad luck or the realization that their season was ticking down to their final seconds, Athens just couldn’t seem to score in the fourth for a while. The first points of the final frame came halfway through the quarter when Smart hit a three-pointer.
Athens started to score more, but it was getting to the point where substitutions were starting to come in on both sides. A few minutes later and Athens’ season had officially ended, falling by 24 in the end.
Adding insult to injury, Sheridan scored a buzzer-beating basket at the end when nobody was playing defense. Objectively though it looked as if that was a genuine mistake, Justin Walters, the Head Coach of Sheridan, had an embarrassed look on his face as the bucket went in and the player seemingly was unaware of the situation.
As mentioned before, it’s a bittersweet night for the Lady Bulldogs, but not one they should be embarrassed about. With a team led almost exclusively by freshman and sophomores, the future is shining for Athens.
The loss stings immensely for sure, and nobody really wants to admit it right in the moment, but this loss might end up being a good thing in the long run. For a team that has aspirations of growing together for years to come, having the experience of an excruciating loss against one of the best in the state will only serve as a lesson and help the team moving forward.
“They’re young and they’re hungry. I’m anxious to get them back in the gym. I hate that it’s over.” Koska said, smiling while discussing how excited he is to get back to work next season.
You don’t even have to look into the future to find good things to think about. The Athens Lady Bulldogs had their best season in years, winning the most games since the 2014-15 season, also the last time they earned a Sectional Championship before this season.
“It was a lot of fun. They’re a hard working group and I haven’t changed my opinion of how they worked. I love it. They showed a lot of grit and they wanted to win. I like that, there’s a lot of passion there.” Koska said of the season in its entirety.
It’ll sting for a while, but soon enough people around Athens are going to be clamoring for basketball season to start up again.
