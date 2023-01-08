Tariq Cottrill

(#3) Tariq Cottrill shoots a free throw over the eventual win over division rival Trimble on Friday night.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

Inside a packed house at Trimble High School on Friday night, a fast-paced game dependent on the long ball made sure Federal Hocking continued their undefeated start to the Tri-Valley Conference - Hocking schedule with a 65-48 defeat of the Tomcats. Led by Andrew Airhart with four made three’s, the Lancers went 9-30 from deep to help secure the win.


