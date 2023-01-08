Inside a packed house at Trimble High School on Friday night, a fast-paced game dependent on the long ball made sure Federal Hocking continued their undefeated start to the Tri-Valley Conference - Hocking schedule with a 65-48 defeat of the Tomcats. Led by Andrew Airhart with four made three’s, the Lancers went 9-30 from deep to help secure the win.
“We feel comfortable with pretty well anyone shooting on the floor at any given time,” Jonathan Thompson, the head coach of Federal Hocking said after the win. “Tonight was definitely a game of runs for us. We would get to the point where we would knock a few shots down then we’d go stagnant… We’re on the right track.”
The three’s started raining quickly and early. By the middle of the first quarter it was already a double-digit lead for Federal Hocking. Trimble would end up making various runs throughout the night but every time they would string together a few baskets, the Lancers would immediately knock down a three to eliminate the process.
In the second quarter the Tomcats were actually locking down pretty decently defensively, allowing limited shot attempts to go in. What did them in was the foul trouble, they committed eight fouls in the second quarter, leading to a whole bunch of free points for Federal Hocking.
“The biggest thing we have to work on is that we have to grow up. We are making too many silly, silly mistakes.” Howie Caldwell, the head coach of Trimble said following the loss.
Leading the charge in that department was Tariq Cottrill. The point guard hit 10-12 from the line to help supplement his game-leading 23 points.
The Tomcats were able to cut the lead down to seven with just about a minute left in the first half. Unlucky for them though, Cottrill went on two have two different and-1 buckets within the last 20 seconds of the half to make it a 34-21 game going into the break.
“When he’s facilitating and doing that sort of thing he makes our team flow.” Thompson said about the junior.
Much like the rest of the night, Trimble tried to stage a comeback after falling down. They were able to run a play to get Michael Clark open for a three to start the third quarter, but a string of shots from deep killed any chance at a comeback.
“We’re having a very difficult time with shots at the end of the quarter,” Caldwell said.
The Lancers were able to jump out to a 15-point lead before Trimble clawed back again. Like a repeat from the second quarter, Cottrill switched momentum with a three from the corner to beat the buzzer.
This time though, the Tomcats were running out of time for a comeback. They weren’t able to score their first bucket of the quarter until just over five minutes left in the game.
From there on, Federal Hocking controlled possession for as long as they could each time down the court and ran the clock out for the 17-point victory in the end.
“Of the 15 kids that we have, that are sitting in the locker room right now, 13 of them are honor roll students. The two that didn’t make the honor roll missed it by two points and four points,” Caldwell noted. “We’re talking about a basketball game… these kids aren’t going to be NBA players, but they’re going to use their minds the rest of their lives. So I’m proud of that fact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.