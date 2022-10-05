It doesn’t truly feel like fall until you’re shivering in your seat on Friday night, watching young men battle it out on the gridiron. As we enter October, it might be time to start bringing out those blankets and gloves.
The Messenger Game of the Week for week eight takes us back over to Boston Field at Nelsonville-York for an Athens County matchup between two of the top teams in the TVC – Ohio division.
The Alexander Spartans (5-2, 3-1) go on the road to take on the Buckeyes (6-1, 3-0) in a game that has major playoff implications. Alexander technically sits in third with Vinton County also being undefeated in conference play, but they're only one game back of the two top teams in the league. A win this week would tie them up with the Buckeyes in conference standings.
Both offenses are coming in to this one roaring. The Spartans are coming off a 66-point drubbing of River Valley last week that saw quarterback Jordan Schulz throw for five touchdown passes. The run game is going to have to be more efficient this week, but the Spartans have had no issues moving the ball through the air this season.
Alexander though will be looking to get their defensive unit back on track. They’ve given up at least 30 in each of the past two weeks and face another tough test with the Buckeyes.
Ever since Nelsonville-York was blanked by Newark Catholic in week two of the season, the Buckeyes have been on an absolute tear. They’ve scored at least 32 points in every game of their win streak since the defeat. The offense hit another gear last week as it was able to feast on Wellston, one of the teams currently in the basement of the TVC.
The Buckeyes pounded the Golden Rockets for 65 points last week in the convincing win.
Aside from this being a matchup of two of the best teams in the area, it’s also a contest between two of the best quarterbacks in the County.
As mentioned, Schulz has been on a tear this season through the air. He’s relied on exceptional arm strength and the play of some pretty decent wide receivers to help vault the Spartans offense.
On the other sideline, Makhi Williams continues to improve as he goes through his first year at the helm of the Buckeye offense. Always known as a fantastic athlete and runner, Williams has shown the ability recently to air the ball out and win games with his passing ability. Having Leighton Loge on the outside sure doesn’t hurt.
Something has to give as high-powered offenses come together. It’ll be a highly emotional game as both teams will be fighting desperately for positioning in the postseason.
All things considered, it should be a great night of football over at Nelsonville-York High School while two rivals fight for bragging rights and the ability for county supremacy.
