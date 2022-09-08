We’re fighting for bragging rights this week, folks.
The next edition of the Messenger Game of the Week takes us over to Albany as the Athens Bulldogs travel to take on Alexander this Friday night.
The Spartans (2-1) are coming off of a dominant performance last week, drubbing Belpre 53-0 in a shutout. Led by Jordan Schulz at the quarterback spot, Alexander seems to be following through on goals laid out at the beginning of the season. At least so far.
Coming off a 3-7 season last year, head coach of the Spartans Danny Koska iterated that results need to change at Alexander. He made sure to note that good feelings and progress can only go so far without actual wins to back it up.
Things are starting to go to plan as of now, but they’re in a spot that feels all too familiar.
The Spartans are in the exact same scenario they faced a year ago. Heading into week four against Athens in 2021, Alexander was coming off two straight wins to sit at 2-1. Then everything began to go downhill.
Traveling to Joe Burrow Stadium last season, Alexander was thrashed 41-14 by the Bulldogs in their first Tri-Valley Conference tilt of the season. The Spartans then went 1-5 over the final six weeks to conclude their season.
For Koska’s team, this is really the opportunity they’ve been waiting for. Sitting at the same spot as they were 12 months ago, Friday’s contest against Athens should theoretically prove to be a litmus test for the Spartans. They not only look to enact revenge over a heated rival, they desperately need to get their TVC schedule off on the right foot to help build momentum and prove that they are no longer a cake-walk in the conference.
Last year’s results should mean very little to Koska and his squad. While by a significant margin, they shouldn’t be worried about past results impacting future outcomes. The Spartans are already a young team this year, that doesn’t even begin to mention how they’ve brought back most of their starters from a year ago. They feel as if the extra age and experience is vital for them as they try to move to 3-1 this weekend.
On the other sideline, the Bulldogs are still searching for their first win after a disappointing start to the 2022 campaign. Sitting at 0-3 now, Athens has had to endure some heartbreaking and demoralizing losses to kick off the year. Following two blowouts to start the year, Athens had their chance to relax and get the good juices flowing with their home opener against Marietta.
Unfortunately though, the loss to the Tigers may have been more frustrating than the other two. They were rendered non-competitive during the first two contests, but at least you can hang your head on the fact that other teams may simply just be better sometimes.
The loss to Marietta was different though. It was a hard-fought contest where the Bulldogs were seemingly in control for most of the game, holding a lead for the good majority of it.
Relying on a defense to completely shut a team down for an entire game is unreasonable. Though they played great the entire night, they faltered slightly in the second half and that’s all the Tigers needed to grab the victory.
It was just a demoralizing loss given all the circumstances. The first game day of the year at Joe Burrow Stadium, coming off of two upsetting defeats, having the game virtually won for a good amount of time only if they were able to put the Tigers away. It’s admittedly tough to deal with for sure, but the season is still far from over.
As mentioned before, this is the kickoff for the TVC schedule for both teams. All that has been done up until this point matters for sure, but the games start to have that much more significance once this time of year rolls around.
For Alexander, they’re trying to make another statement as they try to turn around the success of the program. As for Athens, the Bulldogs desperately need to get a victory on the board to try and build any semblance of momentum.
It should be a good one in Albany this week.
