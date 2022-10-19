The culmination of the regular season brings us back to Dave Boston Field for a county rivalry match between Nelsonville-York and Athens for the final regular season edition of the Messenger Game of the Week.
With little-to-no postseason implications riding on this contest, these schools that only sit nine miles apart from will be fighting for bragging rights, and the Doc Kroner Trophy, more than anything.
The Buckeyes (8-1, 5-0) already separated themselves from second-place Vinton County after a thrilling 21-20 victory over the Vikings. Not only securing a Tri-Valley Conference – Ohio title, Nelsonville-York looks to complete an undefeated conference schedule with a win over the Bulldogs.
Friday’s matchup seems like one where we may see a whole bunch of points. Aside from the win last week, the Buckeyes have put up at least 32 points in every single game since September. Against an Athens (2-7, 2-3) team that has struggled defensively against elite competition, they should be able to score early and often.
For the Bulldogs, it’s all about seeing how they handle the momentum from the past couple weeks and what they can do with it heading on the road. They’ve scored 46 points in each of the last two games, defeating Wellston and River Valley during that span.
It’s admittedly been a rough year for Athens, but they’re building momentum at the right time as they head on the road to face the No. 1 team in the conference.
In other weeks it may be easy to discount the Bulldogs chances since they’re going up against such a formidable foe. Rivalry games are different though.
Athletes get more pumped for these types of atmospheres and games. They know these people and they want to beat them. You don’t need any extra motivation as a player when going up a school you share so much disdain for on the field.
The Buckeyes will for sure feel the same way, but it’s imperative that they don’t look over the Bulldogs and toward the playoffs. They still have one more game to play before totally shifting focus.
They know that Athens wants to play spoiler on their perfect conference season too, they’re not just going to be able to roll over this team without a fight. Especially in the last regular season game of the season.
It’s a matchup of two teams on the complete opposite side of the standings, but the intrigue and motivation is there to make it a fun night over at Nelsonville-York on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.