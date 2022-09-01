“On the road again. Just can’t wait to get on the road again.”
Willie Nelson was trying to express the joys around the simple pleasures of life with that jingle. Anyone associated with the Athens football program right now would like to smash any stereo blaring those tunes.
The Messenger’s next game of the week stops over at Joe Burrow Stadium to see the Bulldogs take on Marietta in their home opener on Friday.
Athens will be coming home after two straight disheartening blowouts on the road to begin their season. The most recent being a 38-15 thwarting against Gallia Academy.
Athens struggled mightily in the run game, only producing 96 yards on 23 carries. They also fumbled the ball four times, but they were fortunate enough to get it back on three of those occasions.
Last week’s contest did have a few positives despite the overwhelming sense of despair. Landon Wheatley and Marcus Stevers connected on a 66-yard touchdown before the game became completely out of hand
The Bulldogs have struggled to consistently get offensive production so far this season, scoring a combined 21 points in their two losses. They’ll look to remedy that.
Despite the uninspiring start to the season, the conference slate is still completely clean for the Bulldogs to make a run. The matchup with Marietta will mark the third straight non-conference tilt to begin the season. They already have a sense of optimism that things can turn around once conference play comes around. And even if they falter again against the Tigers, they’ll still be sitting in the same spot.
In reality, this upcoming game for the Bulldogs is all about getting a shot of confidence injected into the program. While the significance of the record can be debated, the importance of finally getting that first win out of the way is indescribable. It could even be considered a must win in some sense.
Friday night’s bout is also equally as important for the defense to get back on track. The idea of the home field advantage is all too real in sports, especially football. Players will be able to feed off the energy of the crowd which will ideally allow them to relax and play better. It’s something they’re going to have to focus on after allowing at least 38 points in each of their first couple contests.
It’s nearly a perfect situation for the Bulldogs to find themselves in given the circumstances. After a couple weeks on the road they return home against another team looking to kick their inadequacies and grab their first win. It’s the battle of the winless, so somebody is going to go home happy at least.
It’s not just the players and coaches who might leave with smiles on their faces either, Friday’s game encompasses the Athens Hall of Fame inductions as well. It’ll be a night of celebration for the Athens community regardless of the final score.
Ceremonies will be held earlier in the day, but there will also be introductions of the three new members during half time of the game. One being Nathan White, the head coach of the Bulldogs who will certainly begrudge having to leave the locker room at half time in order to receive his commemoration.
Friday night has the potential to be a special one over at Athens High School, now it’s on the players to make that a reality.
