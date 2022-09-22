Boston Field

Nelsonville-York and Meigs will battle it out at Boston Field on Friday in an inter-conference matchup.

 Photo by Eric Decker

With conference play starting to get rolling, the Messenger Game of the Week takes us to Nelsonville-York as the first place Buckeyes (4-1, 1-0) take on Meigs (2-3, 1-1) in an interconference match up.


