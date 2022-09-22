With conference play starting to get rolling, the Messenger Game of the Week takes us to Nelsonville-York as the first place Buckeyes (4-1, 1-0) take on Meigs (2-3, 1-1) in an interconference match up.
Ever since the 45-0 shutout against Newark Catholic back in the second week of the season the Buckeyes have been on an absolute roll, winning each of the last three contests by at least 19 points.
They’ve had immense production from both sides of the ball consistently through the season. Aside from the blowout to Newark Catholic, the defensive unit has been borderline elite, allowing no more than 13 points in each of the other games.
Led by Leighton Loge, it was expected that the defensive unit would be a strength, but the resulting numbers are even better than expected.
The offense has also significantly picked up over the past few weeks as it seems Makhi Williams is getting comfortable running the offense in his first year at QB. The Buckeyes have scored at least 32 in each of the last three weeks, two of those times going for 40+ points.
With the conference schedule now in full swing, the Buckeyes will be hoping to keep the success rolling against a sub .500 Meigs team.
The Marauders are coming off dominant performance against River Valley, much like Nelsonville-York a couple of weeks ago.
Alexander and Vinton County both sit atop the standings of the TVC – Ohio division due to both being 2-0 within conference play. One of them will fall however, as they play each other this Friday. In terms of overall standings, Nelsonville-York is tied with the Spartans at 4-1 atop the division.
With one of the two teams guaranteed to win, the Buckeyes are still slotted to be in second place even with a win themselves. But they do have the chance to clear Alexander with the best record overall depending on that contest’s results.
The Buckeyes though will be focused on what they need to do to win, rather than paying attention to the rest of the league. With a lively crowd at Dave Boston Field, it should be another exciting night of high school football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.