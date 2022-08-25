We keep with a sense of familiarity here at the Athens Messenger as our second edition of the Game of the Week sees us traveling to Trimble to see the Tomcats take on the River Pilots.
We follow them back home as they are still trying to score their first points of the season after being blanked 16-0 by Nelsonville-York this past weekend.
Losses during the first week of the season often mean little when assessing a team at the end of the season, so we shouldn’t put much thought into the loss other than resonating with the Tomcats that they’re going to have to endure the bragging from their neighbors.
Otherwise, you can completely erase the memory of week one as they still look forward to trying to secure a sixth consecutive Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title.
In a run-dominant offense, Trimble was only able to gain 111 yards rushing while carrying the ball 50 times. They didn’t do all too much to stop it either, allowing 155 yards on 24 attempts from the Buckeyes.
That’s something coach Phil Faires has without a doubt harped on during practice this week. They dominated the time of possession in the rivalry game, they just must figure out how to convert those chances into scores.
They’ve never been a pass-heavy offense, but Brandon Burdette struggled in his introduction to being a varsity quarterback. The junior completed 3-9 passes for 21 yards, but the rushing statistics weren’t better. He finished with five yards rushing on 18 attempts.
There’s little doubt that Burdette will be able to turn it around and become more comfortable with the offense. The first week is always a funky one to be able to judge, especially if you’re being thrown straight into a rivalry game.
The defense also played a decent game all things considered. Sans a few big plays from Nelsonville-York, the Tomcats didn’t seem overpowered when facing off against them. Luck just didn’t go their way last week.
They’ll try to reverse the fortune with River as the target… it won’t be that easy though. The Pilots are coming off a strong 52-22 win over Marietta last week in their opening contest. Trimble is going to have to stop an offense that is already rolling this season.
Like they usually do though around Glouster, they’ll be expecting to bounce back, grab the win and return to what the Trimble Tomcats know best. Dominating opponents.
There’s really no guess as to which way this can go since we’ve barely seen the teams in action this year, but it seems to be a perfect place to highlight this Friday night.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. start at Trimble High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.