The Messenger Game of the Week for week seven takes us over to Albany for a Tri-Valley Conference – Ohio division matchup where River Valley goes on the road to take on the Spartans.
Alexander (4-2, 2-1 TVC) is coming off a disappointing 48-14 drubbing against Vinton County last week. Sitting in third now in the TVC, returning home this week will be key as the Spartans look to get momentum back on their side while trying to create some breathing room in the standings.
Sitting at 1-2 in the TVC standings, River Valley is trying to claw their way back into the thick of the postseason race following a slow start to the season. The Raider’s got off to a 1-4 start to the year, including conference losses to Nelsonville-York and Meigs. They’ve started to build momentum after a 20-point victory over Wellston last week and look to keep it going against the Spartans.
For the Spartans, this game is hugely important because it’s one of the final opportunities to take advantage of the TVC schedule. They only have two more conference games on the season after this one.
They travel out to Nelsonville-York against one of the top seeds in the division next week, then have to wait until the final week of the regular season to square off against Meigs.
Other than the misstep against Vinton County, the Spartans have been riding a pretty good wave as of recently.
The Spartans were coming off a three-game win streak that saw two shutouts and a 13-point performance from Wellston. Their defense has been clicking this year, allowing them to build a respectable resume in the TVC.
Alexander slipped up in the loss to the Vikings, but Vinton County is currently undefeated in the division and is led by one of the best players in the area with Isaac Molihan.
A win this weekend could open up a multiple-game lead over fourth place Meigs depending on how the rest of the division’s games play out.
It would also guarantee at least a .500 record in the regular season and at least a 3-3 mark in the TVC, a far cry from their 3-7 season from 2021 that didn’t see them win a single conference game.
The matchup this Friday has far more implications than the playoff picture. Another win for Alexander will boost the spirits and optimism of the program even further, something the Spartans have been focusing on this season.
It should be another exciting Friday night in Athens County and the Spartans will look to capitalize.
