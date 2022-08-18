The leaves aren’t turning yet, the heat is still blistering down on us. The town of Athens is still barren as they wait for thousands of college students to enter the area.
There is something though.
A little glimpse of light, or darkness in this case, that can help spearhead us straight into the pleasures of fall. Football is finally back. And in the best way possible.
The regular season around Athens County kicks off this weekend and the Messenger is going to one of the more heated rivalries in the area for our first Game of the Week of the season.
You rarely ever need any extra motivation heading into week one regardless. It gets monotonous and boring to continuously bash heads with your teammates for weeks. At this point in the summer players are starting to froth at the mouth at the chance to go and hit somebody else for a change. Take this already given excitement and add on a storied rivalry to make one of the more anticipated games every season.
Nelsonville-York hosts Trimble this Friday at Dave Boston Field in a non-conference bout to kick off the 2022 season.
While this game means very little in terms of standings and playoff pictures, these types of games often mean more than ones in your own division. You’re playing against people you know and grew up with. Sometimes the bragging rights of this just means more, only adding to the atmosphere at Nelsonville-York this weekend.
The Buckeyes are trying to avenge a 7-6 heartbreaking loss to the Tomcats last season. Such low scoring affairs can be demoralizing for a team that knows they had opportunities to win. This year, they’re trying to change their fortune and it’s not just them who know how important it is.
“They’re ‘over the hill’ and it goes both ways. This year they’re probably favored and we’re hoping to knock them off,” Phil Faires, Head Coach at Trimble said to the Messenger. “They almost knocked us off last year and they’ve got a good team. They lost some big kids up front and lost their quarterback, but they’ve got a good quarterback replacing him. They’ve got plenty of skilled kids so if you don’t control them a little bit, it can be a long night. For motivation, you don’t really need to say too much either way. I’m sure for them or us for this game. These kids see each other all year and I’m sure both teams are looking forward to it.”
It’s a bit of uncharted territory for both programs right now. They’re each heading into the 2022 season with inexperienced quarterbacks at the helm.
The Buckeyes are relying on Makhi Williams now, a speedy athlete who’s making the transition over to quarterback this season.
“Makhi is an athlete, he’s got tremendous speed and throws a real nice football. He’s played two years of varsity football, not at quarterback, but at other positions. He started at defensive back for us. So he’s been out there under the Friday night lights so that does help.” Rusty Richards, the head coach for the Buckeyes said earlier this preseason.
The Buckeyes also return Leighton Loge, the defensive player of the year in the Tri-Valley Conference last season. Nelsonville-York is going to be heavily reliant on him and some other senior leaders to be making a big impact and hold down the defense.
As for Trimble, they are now trotting out junior Brandon Burdette to lead their offense. He’s young, but he did impress during the short amount of time that varsity was on the field during their scrimmage with Athens this past week. He showed an accurate arm and punched in the only touchdown that the Tomcats scored last week.
The best part about rivalries like this is that it impacts everybody in the area. Whether you’re a player, coach, fan or even just someone who lives around the area… you know about this game. It makes the atmosphere that much special when you have two entire towns going against each other rather than just the players. And yeah, it means a whole lot to the players.
“I feel like a lot of people are underestimating us this year and haven’t seen our true capability,” Blake Brown, a senior at Trimble said. “What they don’t understand is that we’ve been waking up every morning this summer and hitting the weights hard… we’ve been practicing non-stop and we’ve been putting the work in and our whole team just has determination and we just want to win so bad. I just feel like the whole town is underestimating us.”
These are both teams who aspire to playing well into November, it’s exciting to see a matchup in August with so much juice to it. And there’s no better way to kick off football season.
We’ve made it folks, enjoy this one.
