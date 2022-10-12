Week nine’s edition of the Messenger Game of the Week takes us over to Glouster as Trimble (2-6, 2-1) sees Waterford (5-3, 3-0) come into town for a Friday night TVC – Hocking showdown.
After a tumultuous start to the season that saw the Tomcats fall to five straight non-conference opponents, Trimble has regained their footing over the past few weeks.
They’ve gone 2-1 over the past three with wins over Southern and Belpre. The Tomcats just defeated the Golden Eagles 39-0 this past week.
While the start obviously wasn’t what the program expected, they’ve been able to stick together and bounce back in conference play. This weekend is a little tougher of a test, however.
Waterford is coming into this matchup sitting atop the TVC with a perfect record in conference so far. Like Trimble, a majority of their losses came toward the beginning of the season against non-conference opponents. The Wildcats are on a hot streak right now though, they’ve won four straight with the last three coming by way of near 40-point blowouts.
Although the Tomcat defense has become stouter over the past couple of weeks, they have had issues this season with allowing opposing teams to run up the score at times.
A win this Friday could potentially get Trimble up to a first-place tie in the division, depending on how Eastern’s game goes.
With only so much time left in the season, Friday’s battle is another opportunity for Trimble to show the resiliency of the program after a slow start.
The postseason is still in question, but if they can finish off the season strong, it’s an invaluable momentum builder for the young team as they head into 2023. It’s too early to focus on that though, because there’s still games left to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.