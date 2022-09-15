The Messenger Game of the Week on Friday takes us back to the place the paper is named after. We’ll be live at Joe Burrow Stadium to check out Athens (0-4) take on Vinton County (2-2) in a semi-local bout.
The Bulldogs are still looking for their first victory after a disheartening 30-0 defeat by the hands of Alexander last week. More importantly than that, the upcoming match against Vinton County is also another chance to get back on track in the Tri-Valley Conference.
They’re already 0-1 in the TVC, building an even deeper hole will be deadly if the Bulldogs want to turn their season around.
Their record may be the only concrete thing about the team right now.
They’re still looking to kick an offensive slump that has plagued them for most of the season now. Athens has only scored double digits once this season, 15 points in the loss to Gallia Academy in week two.
Unfortunately though, they’ve been tasked to do this with serious roadblocks. Luke Brandes, the team’s starting running back to begin the year, has been on the sidelines for a few weeks now and hasn’t been able to make an impact.
Landon Wheatley, the de facto No. 1 at quarterback during the summer, was moved over to running back a few weeks ago to help shake things up and add some explosion in the run game.
He suffered a shoulder injury mid-way through the game at Alexander and wasn’t seen on the field again. His status for the game against Vinton County is unclear.
Athens is also going to have to deal with an offense that is humming right now. The Vikings have scored at least 21 in every game so far this season, putting up 34+ in each of the past two weeks.
For an Athens defense that has allowed 30+ in three of the four games so far, this may be a difficult task to deal with.
They’re simply going to need a big game offensively from Wheatley and Braeden Young if they have any open of turning around the season.
Despite the results so far, Young has looked comfortable at the helm of the offense in the few games he’s gotten so far. He’s proven the ability to throw downfield while also adding a dangerous option in the run game.
Joe Burrow Stadium is going to be packed for this one as they desperately clamor for a win. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.