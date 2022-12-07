The annual Teddy Bear Toss will be held during Saturday’s OU hockey game and those attending are encouraged to bring either a stuffed teddy bear or other plushie to throw onto the ice following the first OU goal.
The Kent State Golden Flashes come to town Friday and Saturday to wrap up OU Hockey’s first half of the season, and despite their record, Bobcats Head Coach Lionel Mauron says not to take the MAC rivals lightly.
Kent State (5-5-1) is currently ranked number 57 in the Mens D1 American Collegiate Hockey League rankings, while OU (14-4) is number seven.
Mauron said KSU’s record can be slightly deceiving and to expect a competitive series.
“Kent State is a good team who has given trouble to highly ranked opponents. They are physical, intense, and work very hard. We want to make sure we are strong on pucks, and we make simple plays to allow our speed to take over the game. We are very good at building momentum at home, and we will need a lot of energy to come out on top this week,” Mauron said.
The coach noted that this is a particularly grueling week for his players as they balance both final exams and practice.
“Yes, this is arguably the most difficult week of the year. Players have a lot of school assignments since it is finals week, and the long break coming up starts to creep into their brains,” Mauron said, adding, “We have seen in the previous years, teams coming to visit us at this time of the year and beat us due to our lack of intensity. It is great to test our resiliency and our commitment level.”
The Bobcats had 15 players earn points during last weekend’s home series against the University of Toledo, with Ryan Higgins leading the way points wise with two goals and four assists; JT Schimizzi with three goals and one assist; Andrew Sacca, with two goals and two assists; Luc Reeve, one goal and two assists; and Andrew Wells with three assists to go with his one goal.
Reeve is tied for fifth in the country in the Mens D1 ACHA points standings, with 42.
Puck drop at Bird Arena on both Friday and Saturday is set for 7 p.m.
“The Teddy Bear Toss has been a long tradition of our hockey program, mostly due to the incredible support of our Blue Line Boosters,” Mauron said. All the bears are donated to local organizations to help children in need. This is a great cause that is so much bigger than Ohio hockey. As the holidays approach, there is no better time to help the community and we are very excited for Saturday night.”
Those who can’t attend the game, but still wish to donate can leave a teddy bear or plushie at the Athens Messenger office, 9300 Johnson Road, between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday ONLY and they will be given to the Blueline Boosters to throw out on the ice during the game.
