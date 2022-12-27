Followers of the Bobcats and the people of Athens might’ve understandably already turned to 2023 when it comes to the Ohio football program. After the 17-7 loss to Toledo in the Mid-American Conference championship game in the opening days of December, people needed time to decompress from the stress that was essentially a two month playoff run leading into the game.
With only a few days before Ohio kicks off against Wyoming in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, it could be a good time to go back and take a look at some of the things that allowed the Bobcats to rattle off seven straight wins to end the regular season in the first place.
All obvious signs would point back to Kurtis Rourke being the key catalyst, which he was without a doubt. The MAC Offensive Player of the Year endured a breakout campaign in 2022, throwing for 3,256 yards on just under 70% completion while tossing 25 touchdowns compared to only four interceptions.
That’s old news though, Rourke suffered a torn ACL back in the game against Ball State and they’ve had to move on without him ever since.
Ohio has moved on with CJ Harris taking over the reins at quarterback, but a glaring aspect of the offense has been missing since that day in the middle of November.
Ohio was the No. 1 passing offense in the country this season, but that took a drastic hit once Rourke went out. They went for 196 yards through the air against Bowling Green to end the year and 163 against Toledo in the MAC Championship, only combining for one passing touchdown through the air.
It was an obvious and significant demise to the end of the year, and odds are the Bobcats aren’t going back to the air raid for the game against Wyoming.
Instead, they’re going to have to rely on a little more underappreciated aspect of their game. Expect to see a whole lot of ground-and-pound in Tucson on Friday.
What Harris lacks in deep passing ability, he makes up in his ability to scramble and run. It was evident from the first game he started that the offense was going to morph into one that consistently included read-option plays. He scampered for 67 yards and three touchdowns against Bowling Green to end the regular season and then carried the ball six times against Toledo in Detroit.
The sample size isn’t really there, but he’s shown the ability to be a dangerous runner if given the opportunity.
While he’s not expected to be rushing for 100+ yards in the upcoming game, the threat of him being able to make plays with his legs is incredibly valuable in allowing Ohio’s bruising running back get the looks he needs.
Sieh Bangura, although often slightly injured, was a workhorse for the Bobcats all season long. Rourke got most of the attention, but the MAC Freshman of the Year was vital to OU’s success all year.
The redshirt freshman carried the ball 107 times in seven games this year for just under 500 yards and seven touchdowns. His touches were limited at times due to injury, but he made the most of it whenever the ball was in his hands.
Despite that, Ohio struggled overall as a team in the run game compared to the rest of the MAC. The Bobcats were a bottom-third team in rushing this season, only gaining 138 yards-per-game on the ground. It was able to be overlooked because they were so prolific through the air that they didn’t always need to get their yards on the ground.
With everything changing in the quarterback room though, it’s a different story these days. Using the experienced offensive line, Ohio is going to desperately need to rely on a strong running game if they want to get to 10 wins for only the third time in school history.
It’s not hard to believe in their ability to do so, they’ve been effective at running the ball when absolutely needed. Now with Harris and Bangura leading the offense, Ohio should look to dominate the run game if they expect to become Arizona Bowl champions.
