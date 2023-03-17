Gwyn Philips

Gwyneth Philips, an Athens native, has been named the Women's College Hockey Goaltender of the Year Award winner for the 2022-23 season.

 Photo by Jim Pierce via Nuhuskies.com

DULUTH, Minn. – For the third straight year, the best goaltender in the nation hails from Northeastern University. Gwyneth Philips, an Athens, Ohio native who's backstopped the Huskies to their third-straight NCAA Women's Frozen Four appearance, has been named the Women's College Hockey Goaltender of the Year Award winner, according to a release from the Northeastern women's hockey team on their website.


