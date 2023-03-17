DULUTH, Minn. – For the third straight year, the best goaltender in the nation hails from Northeastern University. Gwyneth Philips, an Athens, Ohio native who's backstopped the Huskies to their third-straight NCAA Women's Frozen Four appearance, has been named the Women's College Hockey Goaltender of the Year Award winner, according to a release from the Northeastern women's hockey team on their website.
Philips joins Northeastern alumna Aerin Frankel (2021, 2022) as the only recipients of the national honor, now in its third year. Voting was conducted by a panel of coaches, administrators and members of the media from across the country.
Philips enters the Women's Frozen Four coming off her best performance of the season, a 38-save effort in a 4-1 victory over No. 4 Yale in the NCAA Quarterfinals last week. She leads the nation in several goaltending categories including victories (34), goaltender winning percentage (.932), goals against average (0.81) and save percentage (.961). Her 34 wins are the most in Northeastern single-season history, as are her 2213 minutes played.
Philips has started all 37 games this season, allowing one goal or fewer in all but five outings. Her 10 shutouts are second in the nation this season and tied for second in Northeastern single-season history.
Thursday's announcement marks yet another honor for Philips, who has garnered major recognition throughout the year including: Patty Kazmaier Top-Ten Finalist, Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Hockey East First Team All-Star and Hockey East All-Tournament Team.
Philips and the Huskies, the No. 5 overall seed in the tournament and owners of the longest active winning streak in the country, will take the ice in the national semifinal on Friday afternoon against No. 1 Ohio State.
